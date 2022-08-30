Ballard Now Has a Dedicated Gluten-Free Cafe

Wildflour gluten-free bakery opens a Ballard cafe

Bellevue-based gluten-free bakery Wildflour recently opened a cafe in Ballard serving pastries, breakfast, and lunch. It’s an important development in a neighborhood without many options for dedicated gluten-free restaurants and offers a spot for fans of the bakery in Seattle to pick up the gluten-free goods without having to drive to the Eastside.

Dishes include dairy-free bagel sandwiches, sausage-egg-cheddar breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, veggie burgers, and falafel gyros.

Georgetown’s OOLA Distillery now has a bar and restaurant

Georgetown’s OOLA Distillery — one of the most-established makers of whiskey, gin, and vodka in Seattle — now has a next-door cocktail bar and restaurant that’s serving European and Midwest-influenced bites on 12th Avenue.

Electric Cello, which opened at the the beginning of the year and has been getting excellent online reviews so far, is helmed by chef Aaron Wilcenski, an alum of kitchens owned by prominent Seattle restaurateurs like Maria Hines and Tom Douglas.

Much of dinner menu sticks to European-inflected Pacific Northwest fare like beef tartare with house-made chips, heirloom watermelon salad with crispy house-made bresaola, or grilled summer squash with sweet chili yoghurt and bread crumbs. But other dishes lean more into Americana, with a barbecue pork ribs, Kentucky fried quail, and deviled eggs.

The spirits and cocktails, of course, are comprised of OOLA’s gins, vodkas, and whiskeys.

25 restaurant are participating in a new Bite of PhinneyWood event

Phinney Ridge has always had a fair share of solid neighborhood restaurants, and the dining scene there is only getting better every year. At a September 17 event hosted by the Phinney Neighborhood Association at the Phinney Center upper parking lot, diners will be able to try food from up to 25 of the neighborhood’s restaurants

Participating restaurants include Martino’s, 74th St. Alehouse, Autumn, and La Conasupo. There will also be a beer garden and music. Tickets are available online for around $45.