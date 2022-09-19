A Downtown Small Plates Restaurant Turns Into a Decadent Milkshake and Burger Bar

Outlier opened on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle in 2017 as a restaurant serving small plates from all over the world, ranging from braised pork sugo to rockfish bo ssam. Now, in a complete 180, it’s turning into a decadent burger and milkshake bar.

Burgers include a standard option with roasted red onions as well as more outlandish options like a cheese-stuffed chorizo burger with queso Oaxaca and guajillo salsa. All burgers can be gussied up with toppings like roasted bone marrow and brisket, for those who need meat with their meat. There are some vegetable side dishes too, like a watermelon and heirloom tomato salad with yuzu vinaigrette, and roasted shishito peppers with whipped feta and crispy lentils. The milkshakes are just as extravagant as the burgers, including a s’mores shake topped with whole chocolate bars, graham crackers, and marshmallows. Another milkshake comes garnished with a whole pink glazed donut — sure to be a favorite among the local Instagram food influencers.

El Mariachi Birria food truck lands a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Everett

El Mariachi Birria steadily grew a following over the last couple of years for serving some of the best birria around the Seattle area. Now, the food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Evergreen Way in Everett’s South Forest Park neighborhood. The restaurant is serving its super-tender braised beef birria in crispy quesatacos, in quesadillas, in tortas, and in birria ramen. Beyond birria, the restaurant is also serving al pastor and vegan soy chorizo tacos, and tacos can be made “keto” by replacing the tortillas with a crispy cheese shell.

Tickets are on sale for the James Beard Foundation’s Taste of America event in Seattle

The James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste of America event, which brings chefs together for pop-up dinners in cities around the country, is returning to Seattle on November 2 at the Four Seasons hotel. The walk-around event will feature dishes from Kamonegi’s Mutsuko Soma, Taku’s Shota Nakajima, Bateau’s Taylor Thornhill, Paju’s Jeremy Faust and Bill Jeong, and Off the Rez’s Mark McConnell and Cecilia Rikard.

The event is hosted by Ethan Stowell of Ethan Stowell Restaurants and Brian Doherty, the executive chef at the Four Seasons.

Tickets, which start at $150, are available online.