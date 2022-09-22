 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Bar Serving Oysters and Fish and Chips Opens Inside Pike Brewing

The St. Demetrios Greek Festival returns to Montlake, and more news

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart
A takeout window with a sign above reading “Pike Fish Bar, order here.”
Pike Fish Bar is now open in the former Tankard & Tun space inside of Pike Brewing.
Pike Fish Bar

Pike Brewing Company, the go-to spot for Pike Place Market visitors looking to experience a little Pacific Northwest beer culture with its brewery tours and microbrewery museum, recently opened a new restaurant serving fish and chips, oysters, and other seafood-focused bar snacks inside its brewery.

Pike Fish Bar is located in the former space of Tankard & Tun, another seafood restaurant that closed during the pandemic. Compared to its predecessor, Pike Fish Bar has a narrower, more casual menu that’s mainly focused on panko-crusted fish and chips — with options for fried rockfish, cod, salmon, shrimp, and oysters. It’s also serving salads (with an option to add fish), pretzels, po’ boys, burgers, and clam and crab chowder, with a daily selection of oysters on the half shell.

Two pieces of panko-crusted fish with fries.
The fish and chips at Pike Fish Bar.
Pike Fish Bar

St Demetrios Greek Festival Returns After Two Years

St. Demetrios Greek Festival, a tradition since 1960, is returning to Montlake’s St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church after a two year hiatus for the pandemic on October 7, 9, and 9.

Though this is a cultural festival, with live Greek music and dance troupes, the main event is the food with gyros, souvlaki, lamb, roasted chicken, spanakopita, and more for snacks, a variety of Greek pastries for dessert, made by church members, Greek wine and beer offerings, and Greek coffee.

More information is available on the festival’s website.

Behold Seattle’s first Dicks’-a-Thon

Want to compete in the ultimate Seattle test of physical endurance? Behold the Dick’-a-thon, a 22-mile footrace and Dick’s hamburger-eating challenge, starting and ending at Meadowbrook Playfield park in North Seattle on October 22 at 10 a.m.. It’s a fundraiser for Washington Search and Rescue, in honor of organizer Kenneth McNeill’s fallen friend, Ian Cox.

“The Dick’s-A-Thon is a circumnavigation of Seattle via the classic hamburger drive-in, Dick’s, making a 22 mile loop of the city while eating their famed menu items along the way,” McNeil said in a press statement. “It is a grueling test of 3 areas of fitness: physical, mental, and gastrointestinal.”

Tickets to participate (with burgers included) are $50. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $2,500 so far.

