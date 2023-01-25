Seattle’s Semifinalists for the James Beard Awards Have Been Announced

The James Beard Award semifinalists were announced on January 25, and a number of Seattle restaurants and chefs are in the running. Notable inclusions are Yenvy and Quynh Pham, of Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat in the outstanding restauranteur category, and Melissa Miranda from Musang, David Nichols of Eight Row, Kamonegi’s Mutsuko Soma, and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, all of whom are named in the best chef, Northwest and Pacific category.

Official nominations (and a much shorter list) will be announced next month, on March 29, after the committee winnows down the names released today. The winners will be revealed in Chicago on June 5. The full list of Seattle semifinalists is below, and a national list of restaurants and chefs can be found here.

Outstanding Restauranteur

Yenvy and Quynh Pham, Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat

Outstanding chef

Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter

Outstanding restaurant

Copine

Emerging chef

Kevin Smith, Beast & Cleaver

Outstanding hospitality

Lark

Outstanding bar

Rob Roy

Best chef, Northwest and Pacific

Melissa Miranda, Musang

David Nichols, Eight Row

Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi

Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago