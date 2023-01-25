 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seattle’s Semifinalists for the James Beard Awards Have Been Announced

The Emerald City has a number of notable names on the list for 2023

by Eater Staff
Yenvy Pham

The James Beard Award semifinalists were announced on January 25, and a number of Seattle restaurants and chefs are in the running. Notable inclusions are Yenvy and Quynh Pham, of Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat in the outstanding restauranteur category, and Melissa Miranda from Musang, David Nichols of Eight Row, Kamonegi’s Mutsuko Soma, and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, all of whom are named in the best chef, Northwest and Pacific category.

Official nominations (and a much shorter list) will be announced next month, on March 29, after the committee winnows down the names released today. The winners will be revealed in Chicago on June 5. The full list of Seattle semifinalists is below, and a national list of restaurants and chefs can be found here.

Outstanding Restauranteur

  • Yenvy and Quynh Pham, Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat

Outstanding chef

  • Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter

Outstanding restaurant

  • Copine

Emerging chef

  • Kevin Smith, Beast & Cleaver

Outstanding hospitality

  • Lark

Outstanding bar

  • Rob Roy

Best chef, Northwest and Pacific

  • Melissa Miranda, Musang
  • David Nichols, Eight Row
  • Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi
  • Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

