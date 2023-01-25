Seattle’s Semifinalists for the James Beard Awards Have Been Announced

The James Beard Award semifinalists were announced on January 25, and a number of Seattle restaurants and chefs are in the running. Notable inclusions are Yenvy and Quynh Pham, of Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat in the outstanding restauranteur category, and Melissa Miranda from Musang, David Nichols of Eight Row, Kamonegi’s Mutsuko Soma, and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, all of whom are named in the best chef, Northwest and Pacific category.
Official nominations (and a much shorter list) will be announced next month, on March 29, after the committee winnows down the names released today. The winners will be revealed in Chicago on June 5. The full list of Seattle semifinalists is below, and a national list of restaurants and chefs can be found here.
Outstanding Restauranteur
- Yenvy and Quynh Pham, Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat
Outstanding chef
- Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter
Outstanding restaurant
- Copine
Emerging chef
- Kevin Smith, Beast & Cleaver
Outstanding hospitality
- Lark
Outstanding bar
- Rob Roy
Best chef, Northwest and Pacific
- Melissa Miranda, Musang
- David Nichols, Eight Row
- Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi
- Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago
Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.