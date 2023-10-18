How to Get Restaurant Recommendations and Dining Advice From Eater Seattle

The whole reason Eater Seattle exists is to help you out. We don’t tell you where to eat — we humbly offer you some suggestions on where you might consider dining. If, for instance, you’re thinking about Thai food and want to explore your options, here’s a list of places we think are worth your time. Want to know about some good restaurants are in Ballard? Here you go. We do our best to keep you up to date with notable restaurant and bar closures and openings, and we maintain a list of “hot” new restaurants for those of you who crave novelty.

Those resources don’t answer all of your questions, however, which is why we’re launching a new column, called Ask Eater, that will answer your questions directly. Questions like: Where in Seattle can you get a super-specific dish? How do you get reservations at those tiny but extremely hyped restaurants? Is it worth it to wait in line at Ben’s Bread? How much am I supposed to tip for takeout?

If you have anything you want answered, email us at seattle@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question” and we’ll do our best to answer it, either using our own knowledge or by turning to experts and industry sources. We’ll run the answers to questions as columns on the site every month or so, depending on how many (good) questions we get.

Questioners will remain anonymous, and don’t worry, there’s no such thing as a question that is too weird or too dumb.