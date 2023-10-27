Reuben’s Just Opened Its Fremont Taproom

Well, that was quick. Just two months after announcing that it would be turning the old Vif space in Fremont into a taproom, Reuben’s Brews officially opened that taproom. The grand opening was on October 21, and the taproom is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a welcome addition to a neighborhood that has become dense with high-quality restaurants, like seafood purveyor RockCreek and French-style bistro Le Coin, and Caribbean sandwich shop Paseo; not too far away are dinner destinations Joule, Revel, the Whale Wins, and Local Tide. But if you want to start your night (or day) out with a craft beer, those spots are annoyingly far away from Ballard’s brewery district.

This taproom is the first Reuben’s location aside from its original brewery, which is one of the most well-known craft brewers in the city. It has also expanded its offerings pretty far beyond the IPAs it’s most known for — both locations have beer-friendly food, hard seltzer, and cider, which Reuben’s recently started brewing under the Warren’s Pub Cider brand. The address of the new taproom is 5010 50th Avenue Northwest.

Lady Jaye now has secret steaks

Lady Jaye, one of Seattle’s best barbecue joints and butcher shops, is trying to get the word out about its brand new menu offering — well, scratch that, it’s not on the menu. But it’s selling massive, two-and-a-half-pound tomahawk ribeyes every Friday. These are smoked and reverse-served, then sliced and served on a board with seven sides and four biscuits. You have to plan ahead to get these bad boys: They cost $150, and you need to give Lady Jaye four days advance notice. Only three will be available per week; email evan@ladyjaye.com to get yours.

Pagliacci’s is hosting a dollar beer fundraiser

Bloodworks Northwest, an organization that provides the bulk of the blood for the area’s hospitals, is sounding the alarm about a shortage of blood donors, and partnering with several well-established Seattle brands to spread awareness. On Thursday, November 2, at Pagliacci’s Pike Street location on Capitol Hill, the pizza place will be hosting a “Music’s in Our Blood” event with Sub Pop–signed artist Brittany Davis, who will be performing an acoustic set. It’ll also be the launch party for a new beer from Olympia’s Three Magnets Brewing, which will be sold for $1 a can a the event. It runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and more info — including how you can easily donate blood — can be found here.

Voters get free ice cream at Molly Moon’s

It’s local election season in Seattle, so registered voters should have already received their ballots, which can be turned in or mailed back anytime between now and Election Day, November 7. However you vote, you should save your ballot stub and bring it to any Molly Moon’s location on Election Day for a free scoop of ice cream. This effort to boost voter turnout reflects founder Molly Moon Neitzel’s political activism: She’s been involved in efforts to pass a $15 minimum wage and mandatory paid family leave, and in order to decrease the gender pay gap, Molly Moon’s lets their employees see what all the other employees make.