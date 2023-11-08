Crumble and Flake Bakery Is Leaving Capitol Hill

After more than a decade, Crumble and Flake Patisserie is flaking on Capitol Hill.

This week the tiny but cherished French-style bakery announced on Instagram that it would be “moving in December,” though it will be closing before that. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog reports that the shop’s last day will be this Sunday, November 12.

It’s a bittersweet occasion: bitter for all the hillsters who will now have to find somewhere else to get delicate and flaky kouign amann, and sweet for owner Toby Matasar, who will be taking Crumble and Flake out of its charming storefront and all the way to Issaquah, where it will occupy a cottage-like building in Gilman Village. (It appears to be the former home of historic Issaquah restaurant the Boarding House.) Matasar told CHSB that in its new home, Crumble and Flake will serve not just baked good but also comfort food like corned beef hash.

Crumble and Flake was first opened in 2012 under Neil Robertson, according to CHSB, and was sold in 2017 to Matasar, who had previously run West Seattle’s Eats Market Cafe. Matasar also owned Niche Gluten Free Cafe and Bakery, which closed in 2019. (At the new location, she’ll be making the Reuben sandwich that Eats Market was known for back in the day.)

Eater Seattle hasn’t been able to reach Matasar for comment about the move, but she told CHSB, “I will absolutely miss Capitol Hill... I’ve always loved it here and it’s been hard to watch the changes the neighborhood has gone through over these last 12 years.”