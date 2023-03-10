A ‘Cake Dance’ Offers a Delicious Way to Learn Some History

“Cakewalk” is sometimes used as a term for something trivially easy, but there’s a rich history behind the word. The first cake walks were events held by slaves on plantations in the South, where participants danced around a room in a mockery of their white owners’ manners. The winner (sometimes these contests were judged by the owners themselves) was awarded an elaborate cake. (Cakewalk-style dancing wasn’t easy at all, but if you did it right it was supposed to look effortless.)

This connection between Black history and cakewalks is the inspiration behind Cake Dance: An Evening of Black Dance in the Tradition of Cakewalking, an event at Washington Hall held by Black cultural center Wa Na Wari as a fundraiser and a fourth anniversary celebration. Guests will watch Black dancers perform and then take part in a cakewalk where they stroll around in a numbered circle while music by DJ Lady Coco plays. When the music stops, you’re supposed to stand on the nearest number, and if your number is called you’ll win a cake. And these aren’t just any cakes, but cakes baked by some of Seattle’s top gluten artists, including Sea Wolf, Baked from the Hart, and Seattle Pastry Project.

Cake Dance will be held April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Washington Hall. For more information and to buy tickets for $25 each, go here.

One more excuse to visit Georgetown

Georgetown Bites, a celebration of the South Seattle dining destination, is coming back on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a perfect excuse to spend an afternoon gorging (in moderation, of course) on some of the neighborhood’s delicacies, including El Sirenito’s fish tacos, Star Brass Works Lounge’s burgers, and Jellyfish Brewing’s beer. You can buy tasting tickets for $5 each, and each ticket can be exchanged for one item at a participating location. More information here.

Mt. Joy’s chicken is coming back to Rione XIII

Mt. Joy, the fried chicken sandwich chain that will soon be launched by Ethan Stowell, is popping up at Stowell’s Capitol Hill pizza spot Rione XIII next weekend, Friday March 17 through March 19. You can get your chicken to go or dine in, though the Mt. Joy website advises patrons to pre-order since supplies are limited.

Eat an eclair for charity

Samantha Gainsburg of Bakers Against Racism is holding a pop-up at Ballard Turkish hotspot Hamdi to raise money for victims of the earthquake that devastated Syria and Turkey. “With the news cycle it’s easy to forget that this devastating event continues to affect millions of people,” Gainsburg said in an Instagram post. “More than 1.5 million people are now homeless and living in tents or container cities.” The pop-up will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday and feature eclairs in three flavors: baklava, fig and rose, and halvah filled with a tahini cream.