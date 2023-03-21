Where to Get Takeout Passover Meals in Seattle This Year

It’s been a tough year for Jewish food in Seattle. The city didn’t have a whole lot of options when it came to kosher delis or Jewish restaurants to begin with, and then Muriel’s in Seward Park closed, and Schmaltzy’s Delicatessen in Ballard shuttered (though it now hosts a dinner series). This means there aren’t many choices for those looking to skip the cooking when they host seders or supplement a meal with some delicious store-bought sides. It also means that if you plan to order food, you should do it early before these places sell out.

Zylberschtein’s

Muriel’s may be closed, but owner Josh Grunig is still running this great Pinehurst deli and bakery, and as usual it has a full Passover menu with something for every dietary restriction. This means regular brisket, jackfruit “brisket,” gluten-free cauliflower kugel, matzo ball soup, and their own matzo sheets. Zylberschtein’s even has a seder plate kit that includes an orange. Pre-orders are open now and pickups can be scheduled every day of Passover except April 10 and 11. To view the full menu and order, go here.

Dingfelder’s

This New York–style Jewish deli in Capitol Hill has been a destination since it opened in 2018. This year’s Passover offerings include brisket (and brisket gravy) as well as lemon chicken, smoked salmon, latkes, gefilte fish, a wide variety of soups, and a seder plate. For dessert, you can order matzo roca. Who needs leavened bread? Online ordering will run from March 28 through March 30. More details and a full menu can be found here.

Pre-Passover lunch at Hillel UW

For a get-together that’s not a seder but a celebration of Passover nonetheless, head over to the University of Washington on April 10 or 11 for a three-course Passover lunch prepared by Leah’s Catering. Tickets are $15 if purchased before March 31, and UW students are free with valid IDs. For more information and to RSVP, go here.