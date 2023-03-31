One of Seattle’s Most Decadent Bakeries Is Expanding

We already teased this news a little bit earlier this month when we covered the closure of Lowercase Brewing’s taproom, but that Georgetown space is being taken over by the cakesmiths at Deep Sea Sugar and Salt, owner Charlie Dunmire announced on Instagram Friday.

“What if I told you that you’ll be able to sit inside (or on a PATIO) and eat your cake on a real plate? With a real FORK? With a COFFEE or a BEER?!” Dunmire wrote. “That’s right, there’s enough room to have indoor seating again, and we’re pumped!”

This is great news for Deep Sea’s fans, who are legion, as anyone who’s waited in the lines for Dunmire’s exquisitely layered cakes can attest. We don’t have any additional details about when exactly this move will occur, but Dunmire said that it would be during the summer and more info (and a Kickstarter campaign) will be forthcoming.

Yonder is turning into a cider giant

Yonder and The Source, two companies both founded and run by Caitlin Braam, just finalized a merger, Yonder announced earlier this week. Yonder was started in 2020 and grew 240 percent in 2022, according to a press release, and is on track to produce 175,000 gallons of cider this year. The Source operated the facility that produced Yonder’s cider but also pressed and fermented apples for other brands. Now that the two companies are one, the goal is to expand production to 600,000 gallons a year, though Yonder will continue to provide services to other brands, according to Washington Beer Blog.

Great State Burger changes hands

Back in 2018, Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures restaurant group bought Great State Burger along with assorted other restaurants from Josh Henderson’s Huxley Wallace Collective (a sale that happened around the same time Henderson settled a wage theft lawsuit for $1 million). Now the six-location mini-chain is being sold again, this time to Sea Creatures employee Nathan Yeager, who has been Great State’s director of operations since that 2018 sale. A Sea Creatures press release said that Yeager plans to expand the menu and add new locations. He’ll also be relaunching Bistro Shirlee, a restaurant that shared space with Great State’s Bryant/Laurelhurst location until it closed in 2020.