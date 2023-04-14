The Long Saga of the Bikini Barista Lawsuit Is Finally Over

A legal battle that began when the city of Everett tried to outlaw “bikini baristas” six years ago ended last week when the city council, conceding defeat, agreed to settle with a coffee stand’s owner and employees for $500,000 rather than appealing an October court decision.

Mostly-nude espresso service is a longstanding Northwest tradition, though you can more commonly find these stands outside of Seattle than inside the city. (Bikini chain Ladybug Espresso failed when it tried to open a location in Capitol Hill, even after it swapped the ladies for fellas.) But in 2017, Everett passed an ordinance establishing a dress code for “quick service facilities.” The owner and several employees of a stand called Hillbilly Hotties sued, alleging that the ordinance infringed on their First Amendment rights. In October, a judge ruled in their favor, declaring that the law targeted women and bikini baristas in particular.

Everett could have appealed, but that would have meant spending more money on legal fees and risk losing a larger sum. “I am glad we’re for the baristas and against the people who are trying to get them to do things they don’t want to do,” said Everett City Council member Liz Vogeli.

The Rob Roy is hosting a one-night pop-up from acclaimed Austin bar

The Rob Roy, fresh off of a James Beard Award nomination for best bar in the country, is bringing another top-tier cocktail bar in for a takeover on Monday, April 17, from 4 p.m. to midnight. The visitors in question are the Roosevelt Room, one of Austin’s best cocktail bars. It’ll be a great opportunity for cocktail geeks to travel across the country without leaving Belltown, and drink sale proceeds and tips will be donated to hospitality nonprofit Another Round Another Rally.

Oliver’s Twist announces Cambodian driveway barbecue

Since taking over old-school Phinney Ridge cocktail spot Oliver’s Twist, Karuna Long has quietly added a host of Cambodian items to the menu. Now he’s trying to take the next step and turn Oliver’s Twist into a Seattle’s only full-service Cambodian restaurant, and is hosting a barbecue that doubles as a fundraiser on Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. This event was originally slated for earlier this month but got delayed due to weather, so think sunny thoughts.

Saint Bread launches ‘feast week’

As acclaimed University District bakery Saint Bread evolves into more of a full restaurant, it’s holding a week of events to celebrate its second birthday. This includes a yakitori and sake night on April 20, a three-course dinner event the following day, and contemporary dance performances on Earth Day, April 22. For more info, and to get tickets to the dinner and dance performances, go here.