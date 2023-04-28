The Much-Hyped Sammich Sandwich Truck Is Opening Next Week

One of Oregon’s most popular sandwich-slingers is slated to establish a permanent Seattle outpost on Thursday, when the Sammich food truck at Project 9 Brewing opens for business.

Owner Melissa McMillan started Sammich in Ashland, Oregon, before opening locations in Portland and Lebanon. Her mini empire is built on meat, namely McMillan’s pastrami, which Eater Portland has described as “beautifully tender, rich, and aromatic.” She also has brought Chicago’s trademark Italian beef to the Northwest, and reportedly makes a mean hamburger as well.

Sammich’s food truck at Project 9, the first permanent location outside of Oregon, has been sitting in the parking lot for weeks, as if to taunt Seattle’s sandwich obsessives. McMillan tells Eater Seattle that it was a slow process to get the proper permits, especially the required insignia from the state. But pending a health inspection Wednesday, McMillan plans to open the truck on Thursday, May 4.

The Seattle menu won’t be substantially different than what Sammich usually sells, and neither will the attitude. “Can’t wait to sell some fucking Beef’s and watch the @chicagobears kick some @seahawks ass this year!!!” McMillan wrote on Instagram.