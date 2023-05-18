Eat Your Way Through the U District Street Fair This Weekend

This weekend’s U District Street Fair has something for everyone. Shoppers can buy items like these ceramic mugs with breasts. Urbanists can celebrate that 10 blocks will be turned into a pedestrian-only zone filled with beer gardens, buskers, and more than 200 vendors. And people who need to eat food in order to stay alive will be feasting on some of the city’s hottest food trucks and pop-ups.

If you want the full list of food and drink vendors at the U District Street Fair you can go here, but here are a few notable ones:

Kathmandu MomoCha says that it “serves the best Nepalese street food and Himalayan dumplings in Seattle,” and you know what? We’re not going to argue with that. They do colorful, Instagrammable meat and vegan dumplings as well as wo (lentil pancakes) and tumeric noodles.

Puffle Up is a Korean cheese dog pop-up from the owners of University District dessert mainstay Cold Plate. What’s a Korean cheese dog? It’s a corn dog–esque hunk of fried mozzarella. Need we say more?

Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery is doing a pop-up that features an array of fun flavors, including Yuzu almond brittle with ruby chocolate and Persian rose with raspberry chocolate.

Konbit Cafe, a Haitian coffee window that will be opening on the Ave later this year, is doing a pre-opening pop-up.

The fair will run May 20 and 21 (the University District Farmers Market is happening on May 20 as well) and be centered around the U District light rail station to make it as easy as possible to get to. For you adult beverage fans, there’ll be beer gardens from Big Time Brewery and Schultzy’s near University Way and 41st, and another beer garden at Earl’s further north on the Ave. For more information, go here.