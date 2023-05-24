Someday we will be dead and you will be dead and your children and their children will also be dead and our descendants will know nothing about us except for the fragments of our civilization. Statistically, some of those fragments are bound to feature a figure that could be a religious icon, or have some powerful cultural significance: a big white head, two inscrutable dots for eyes, no mouth, lines that could be whiskers, four tubes for arms and legs, a bow on her head. Is it a cat? these far-future people will wonder. What did it signify to those primitive unfortunates of the 21st century?

Hello Kitty, as educated people know, is not a cat. As to the second question, we don’t know either, but we do know that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Bellevue this Saturday, May 27. It will be at the Marketplace at Factoria, specifically in the parking lot near the entrance by Panera Bread, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you care about the arrival of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, you probably already know that it is a traveling store that sells cookies, mini cakes, macarons, and (maybe most importantly) merch. This includes a new hoodie, a new Hello Cafe Cafe stuffed toy, and a new Hello Kitty Cafe T shirt.

After its one-day stop in Bellevue, the truck will be on its way to the next stop in its tour of the western U.S., Sacramento. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a bit like Santa, traveling across the land to give out treats and presents, only unlike Santa, it charges money. The target audience for this stuff is collectors, and it’s priced accordingly — a giant cookie is $15, and a hoodie is $70. The truck accepts only cashless payments.