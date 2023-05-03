 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One of New Orleans’s Hottest Pop-Ups Is Hitting Seattle

Txow Txow Pintxos is taking over the rooftop at The Mountaineering Club for a dinner and brunch

by Harry Cheadle
A plate covered with Spanish food
A selection of snacks from Txow Txow
Adam Meyer

Adam Meyer is one of the stars of the New Orleans pop-up scene. The chef runs a holiday-season potato pancake purveyor called Latke Daddy, a casual but high-end dinner series called Donostia Supper Club, and Txow Txow Pintxos, a Basque-influenced small-bites joint. It’s this last one that Meyer is bringing to Seattle’s Mountaineering Club for two services only, one the afternoon/evening of Saturday, May 13, and the other brunch the following Sunday morning, May 14.

“I’m honestly not sure what I’ll serve,” Meyer tells Eater Seattle. “I plan on going to the market and letting the seasonal goodies speak to me, I can’t wait to put together a menu on the fly featuring some gorgeous PNW products.”

Meyer’s mainstays at Txow Txow (pronounced “chow chow”) include shaved summer squash caesar salad and piquillo peppers stuffed with thunder cheese. But we’re most excited for his banh mi, which features pork braised in kalimotxo, a blend of cola and red wine — as you all know, the banh mi is a Seattle staple with endless variations, and it’ll be interesting to see what the Spain-by-way-of-New-Orleans version tastes like.

The pop-up has a pretty good location too — The Mountaineering Club on top of the University District’s Graduate Hotel has some of the best views in the city, and honestly wouldn’t be a bad place to bring your mom for Mother’s Day, since that coincedes with the brunch pop-up. Your mom likes Basque food, right? Sure she does, your mom is cool.

Txow Txow Pintxos will be at The Mountaineering Club at 4507 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast from 3 to 8 p.m. (or sell out) on May 13 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sell out) on May 14.

Mountaineering Club

4507 Brooklyn Avenue NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Visit Website

