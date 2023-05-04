The ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Dinner Party Is Returning to Seattle

Syd Suntha knows a thing or two about stunts. The chef behind the Sri Lankan food truck Kottu, he’s probably most famous as the guy who put together the 36-course Wu Tang dinner, which went viral for fairly obvious reasons. After that event, which Suntha calls “the wildest ride of my life,” he’s slowing down — oh no, wait, we’re being told that he actually runs an I Think You Should Leave–themed dinner series, and is holding his second I Think You Should Eat event Friday, June 2, at Madame Lou’s.

If you don’t know about ITYSL this article probably isn’t really “for” you, sorry. Here are some other good articles. It’s the show where Tim Robinson plays a variety of different angry guys trying to navigate absurdist, dreamlike sketches. Famous bits include Bob Odenkirk lying to a child about his classic car collection, corpses falling out of coffins, and a pair of men who will replace your toilet bowl with one with a tiny hole that can only suck down farts. It’s an “if you get it, you get it” sort of show, and if you don’t get it, you probably are confused about why people love to post the hot dog “we’re all trying to find the guy who did this” response meme online.

ITYSL is not really a food-centric show, but there are enough food references to build a menu out of. For the previous I Think You Should Eat dinner, held last year, Suntha and his co-conspirators made inside jokes like room-temperature gazpacho, “chicken spaghetti” (chicken formed into spaghetti-like strands), and of course, sloppy steaks, which involved a version of demi-glace that became saucy when water was poured over the meat.

Sloppy steaks are back on the menu this time around, as well as a dish referencing a big baby duck getting his head caught in a stewed tomato. Suntha is going to cook something inspired by the show’s third season — he’s not sure what yet, because the new season isn’t coming out until May 30, days before the dinner. He’ll be joined by chefs Demond Thomas, Cara Nado Bannwarth, and Nate Fieldson. Jessica Dobson of Deep Sea Diver is going to be performing some songs from the show, and there will be flash tattoos, among other activities. The event is 21-plus, and you can say whatever the hell you want.

To buy tickets, go here. They cost $100, but you’re getting some quality food — this is a joke, but Suntha takes food seriously. “We come from fine dining,” he says. “So we won’t put it out if it tastes like shit.”