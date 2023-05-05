If You Want a Burger Shaped Like a Lego, Your Dreams Are About to Come True

Whoa, check this out: A “groundbreaking and innovative pop-up dining experience” is coming to Seattle that, according to this email we’re quoting, will provide “an unparalleled dining experience.” Yes, they used “dining experience” twice in the same sentence, but we can’t blame them, the “playful and delicious dining adventure” they’re telling us about is pretty exciting: It’s a burger place... where the burgers are shaped like Legos.

Called Brick Burger, it’s a novelty event from the company Explore Hidden, which specializes in made-for-the-Gram experiences. This promises to be a feast for the lens, with square burgers in block-like buns and a venue filled with Lego-esque furniture. There’s also going to be a place for you to play with Legos.

This is a pretty kid-friendly event, though at a price point of $47, it’s likely going to attract a lot of adult brick artists as well as people who never really got over that infant urge to eat Lego blocks. The pop-up will run October 14 and 15. For more information and tickets, go here.

Mariners Announce First-Ever T-Mobile Park Pub Crawl

Baseball and beer go together like baseball and hot dogs or hot dogs and beer, and in recognition of this, the Mariners are offering a special ticket package for the May 25 game against the Oakland Athletics. For $34 or $44 (depending on your seats), you get admission to the game and also six drink tickets, each of which is redeemable for an eight-ounce pour at several ballpark beer stands and bars. That’s a pretty good deal, especially since T-Mobile Park serves some solid craft beers. Tickets and more info here.

Local Chef Maggie Trujillo Scores National Award

Maggie Trujillo, the culinary director of la-di-da waterfront spots Aqua by El Gaucho and Aerlume, has been honored as the best fine dining chef in the country by the International Fresh Produce Association after being nominated by wholesaler Charlie’s Produce. The award highlights how a chef uses produce in their menus. “This award is especially meaningful to me because I am always inspired by the variety and abundance of locally grown produce in the Pacific Northwest and love centering my dishes around seasonal fruit and vegetables,” Trujillo says in a statement.

Just Poke Just Keeps Getting Bigger

Local poke chain Just Poke announced this week that it was opening three new locations: one downtown, one on Mercer Island, and one in Sammamish. That brings its total number of poke shops to 27, and it’s not done yet: It plans to open eight more by the end of 2023. According to its website, upcoming expansions may include West Seattle, Olympia, and even Richmond, British Columbia.