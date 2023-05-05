Kelly Cannoli Just Lost Its Interbay Location

The Interbay location of Kelly Cannoli, the local chain of New York City–inspired espresso stands, has shut down because it lost its lease, according to the sign out front of the shop. The last day it was open was April 30.

Owner Kelly McGinty Wilson tells Eater Seattle that when she opened the stand, on 15th Avenue West next to the Ballard Bridge (the former location of Java Jazz), she was under the impression that the land wasn’t going to be developed; it’s a stretch of arterial road that is not particularly built up. But six months after she opened, she lost the lease abruptly, and the land will now be used for tiny homes that will provide housing for unhoused Seattle residents.

The Low Income Housing Institute’s Interbay Village is located on the same block. Eater Seattle reached out to LIHI to see whether it was expanding into the former Kelly Cannoli space but had not heard back as of publication. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

McGinty Wilson is planning to rebound quickly. She says she’s spoken to a couple customers who can help her secure a new location, and is thinking about opening her first walk-in coffee shop on nearby Nickerson Street, in the space formerly occupied by Tully’s Coffee. And Seatteites jonesing for her cannolis or the bagels she has flown in from New York can still visit the Kelly Cannoli locations in Lake City and Snohomish.