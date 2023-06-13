Ethan Stowell Is Launching a New ‘Breakfast Pizza’ Restaurant Called Bombo

One of Seattle’s most famous restaurateurs is adding to his empire. Ethan Stowell is opening a new restaurant called Bombo Italian Kitchen, which will be “specializing in traditional Italian cuisine crafted with seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients,” according to Stowell’s website.

Bombo Italian Kitchen, slated to open Tuesday, June 20, will be located inside the Summit space in the Seattle Convention Center (1600 Ninth Avenue) and open directly onto the convention center lobby. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and cater to the downtown office worker. Alongside the typical lineup of pastas, pizzas, and salads, Bombo will specialize in something called a “Brizza,” a.k.a. a 5-inch breakfast pizza perfect for the client services professional on the go or anyone who wants to make an Italian person mad about food.

Stowell will also be opening a connected bar called the Bar at Bombo that will have a similar but distinct menu; excitingly for anyone bemoaning the death of nightlife in Seattle, this bar will have a late-night menu that will be served until midnight, Wednesdays through Sundays.

The new venture’s menu isn’t a departure for the James Beard–nominated Stowell. Italian food has been his bread and butter (pasta and butter?) for much of his career, and some of his most famous restaurants have a heavy Italian element, from Staple and Fancy to How to Cook a Wolf. He’s also more than dabbled in pizza, with New York–esque pies at Ballard Pizza Company and wood-fired Roman-style jawns at Capitol Hill’s Rione XIII.

The opening of Bombo is another sign that Seattle’s top restaurateurs are doubling down on the downtown area. In April, Tom Douglas reopened his famed Palace Kitchen, and the Apicii hospitality group recently opened a new flagship restaurant called Alder & Ash right next to the Convention Center.

But it’s also a sign that Ethan Stowell Restaurants is in the mood for growth. Another Bombo is coming to Woodinville next year, according to Puget Sound Business Journal (plus a third How to Cook a Wolf location), and as far as we know the Mt. Joy sandwich chicken chain is still in the works.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.