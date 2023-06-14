Oh God, What Are You Going to Do for Father’s Day?

Fathers are mysterious creatures. Mothers are less complicated, at least when it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day — you take the mom(s) in your life out for brunch, you get them flowers and chocolate, spray them with a pleasant-smelling mist, etc. Father’s Day, by comparison, has fewer traditional gifts associated with it. This means that the PR people who have to pitch journalists dad-related stories end up falling back on the most 20th-century of stereotypes: knives and steaks and whiskey and beer. Despite all the progress society has made, in the cultural imagination fathers are still some blurry combo of Ernest Hemingway and Hank Hill.

Maybe your dad likes all that stuff. But maybe he doesn’t. Ever think about asking him? I’m sure he’d love to hear from you, even if he doesn’t say so. Give him a call, it’ll make his day! But if you’d rather scroll through a listicle than have a conversation with your father, here’s a list of some of the more unique food-related Father’s Day events happening in the Seattle area. (If you want to take your dad out for a meal, consider our list of restaurants suitable for special occasions or our brunch map.)

Get some beer education at Steelheads Alley

The brewery at the Mariners’ sprawling SoDo event space is hosting a combo Father’s Day/Juneteenth event this Saturday, June 17 where guests can learn about brewing techniques and beer tasting notes from Métier founder Rodney Hines and head brewer Michael Daly. The event runs from 2 to 3 p.m. and is free to attend, though to take full advantage you’ll want to buy a curated flight of Métier beers for $13. For more information and to reserve a spot, go here.

Celebrate Daddy/Zaddy day at Saint Bread

New stereotype for 2023: Dads love bread. Healthier than meat, still kinda unhealthy, a great hobby if you love tinkering in the kitchen. So why not take your father figure to one of Seattle’s most notable bakeries for a pop-up on Sunday, June 18, hosted by local dads from Lupo, Post Alley Pizza, and Ben’s Bread? The event will have hot dogs, hamburgers, cornhole, Mariners chit-chat — you know, dad stuff — and run from noon to 4 p.m.

From 5 p.m. onward, Saint Bread’s Jesus De Lara will be taking over the space for his own “Zaddy’s Day” pop-up, which will feature tacos, chicken liver tostada, and amazake strawberry agua Fresca. You can also buy his fermented hot sauce there.

Eat and drink at the highest point in the state

If we know one thing about dads, it’s that they like being high up. Well here’s an opportunity to show your dad one of the best views in the city at the swanky Columbia Tower Club on the 75th floor of downtown’s Columbia Center. The club is holding a Father’s Day “Barbeque & Bourbon” event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it’s open to non-members. Tickets, which include access to a “decadent brunch spread” and whiskey tastings, are $120 for adults and $38 for kids 12 and under (kids under 5 are free). More info and tickets can be found here.

Have tea in West Seattle

If bourbon and steak are at one end of some Father’s Day spectrum, the other end is surely the Father’s Day tea at West Seattle’s My Neccisitea, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The tea shop will be putting out pots of tea and “tiered treys of food,” and the event description notes that they’ll be busting out the “fancy China.” Fuck yes!! Buy tickets here.

Drive to Woodinville to pick up some steaks

If your dad isn’t the “going out” type, why not bring the feast to him? The Woodinville location of the Walla Walla Steak Co. is selling a Father’s Day Grill Kit that includes four steaks, a pound of prawns, potato salad, and asparagus. Throw the meat on the grill to impress your dad with your cooking skills or give him the gift of cooking quality steaks over fire. Kits are $145, feed a group of four, and can be ordered until 9 p.m. Friday, June 16.