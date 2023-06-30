T-Mobile Park Unveils New Food Items for All-Star Week

As T-Mobile Park gets ready to host Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities from July 7 to 11, the ballpark is rolling out a bunch of limited-edition menu items for local fans and visitors to enjoy as they take in events like the Home Run Derby and the new HBCU Swingman Classic.

Maybe in anticipation of a lot of out-of-towners showing up expecting some seafood, these new additions to the already strong concessions lineup lean into Seattle’s reputation as a pescatarian paradise. Highlights include crab pizza from Moto and fresh oysters from the Change Up, as well as as smoked trout platter and a foot-long Dungeness crab roll at the cashier-free Walk-Off Markets. All this is a step up from Cracker Jacks — but the ubiquitous baseball food hasn’t been forgotten. It’s an element in the Pale Stout and Cracker Jack ice cream that hits leadoff on the dessert menu, a collaboration between Salt and Straw and Metier Brewing.

Unfortunately for Mariners fans (haven’t they suffered enough?) these menu items will only be available at T-Mobile until July 11.

Temple Pastries is now baking in Roosevelt

One of Seattle’s best bakeries has done a little bit of expanding. Earlier this week, Temple Pastries — home of cruffins, cronuts, and so much more — announced on Instagram that it was now producing a limited selection of its baked goods at the Broadcast Coffee on 65th Avenue Northeast and Roosevelt. (Broadcast and Temple are partners at the bakery’s main Central District location.) You can get croissants in several varieties — including Temple’s fantastic chocolate rye — as well as cardamom almond brioche, date and almond scrolls, cookies, and other goodies.

Bellevue’s biggest mall has a new food hall

The Bellevue Collection is adding to its... collection? (Look it’s the Friday before a long weekend, give us a break here.) On Monday, June 26, the Lincoln South Food Hall opened, adding even more dining options to the sprawling shopping and entertainment center. The tenants of this new food court include Burbs Burgers, West Coast Tacos, Seoul Bowl, and Wonderbowl. This is gonna be a big destination for bowl fans.

Seattle area restaurants nab wine awards

Wine Spectator just handed out its annual awards and a few notable Seattle restaurants turned up on the list. There are three award levels, and unsurprisingly the two Seattle spots who got the highest level (“Grand Award Winner”) are some of the old-schooliest places in the city: Canlis and Metropolitan Grill. The level-two award winners (“Best of Award of Excellence”) are mostly steakhouses like the Butcher’s Table and Bellevue’s Ascend Prime, but one notable exception is downtown pan-Asian staple Wild Ginger, which got a Best of Award of Excellence for the first year.