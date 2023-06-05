Seattle Chefs Just Miss Out at James Beard Awards

On Monday evening in Chicago, the restaurant world held its version of the Oscars, the James Beard Awards. Though four Seattle restaurateurs were finalists this year, none ended up with a prize at the end of the night.

Anu Apte’s Rob Roy was up for outstanding bar program; Yenvy and Quynh-Vy Pham of Pho Bac were nominated for best restaurateur; Copine, owned by Shaun McCrain and Jill Kinney, was nominated for outstanding restaurant; and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago earned a nomination for best chef, Northwest and Pacific region. Verzosa had been a semifinalist in the Northwest category twice before, and McCrain was a 2017 semifinalist in the Northwest category as well, but Apte and the Phams hadn’t been recognized by the JBAs before.

Somewhat surprisingly, Black Cypress in Pullman got a nomination for best hospitality, though it ended up not winning either. Kris Komori of KIN, in Boise, Idaho, won best chef in the Mountain region, the first-ever winner for Idaho.

At the James Beard Media Awards, held on Saturday, June 3, Seattle resident author/chef J. Kenji López-Alt won for his latest book, The Wok: Recipes and Techniques.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023. All editorial content, including this post, is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.