 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Two Legion of Boom Members Are Teaming Up to Open an Upscale Eastside Sports Bar

Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman are calling their new restaurant Legion

by Harry Cheadle
Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman in Seahawks uniforms.
Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman during Superbowl XLIX in 2015
Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Members of the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom are the closest thing the Seattle area has to actual royalty, and apparently two members of this royal family are preparing to add to their empire. This week, an eagle-eyed reporter at the Puget Sound Business Journal spotted in a state Liquor and Cannabis Board filing that Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman are part of a team opening a sports bar in the Bellevue Collection mall.

The bar will be called (appropriately) Legion; a spokesperson told the Business Journal that the 7,500-square-foot space will be an upscale bar that focuses on cocktails and soul food, and that the opening date is slated for September — just in time for the kickoff for NFL season.

Since the LOB-era Seahawks have retired, they’ve been more like the Legion of Mmmmmm. Sherman opened two Wingstop locations while still playing, while his former teammate Sidney Rice invested in Wingstop in 2013 and has since become a partner in a Walla Walla winery called Dossier, which recently opened a tasting room. Marshawn Lynch opened a restaurant in Portland called Beastro last year. Lynch was going to call it simply Beast, a reference to his “Beast Mode” nickname, but a protest from chef Naomi Pomeroy — whose famous (now closed) restaurant was also called Beast — forced him to change the name.

The Bellevue Collection has been beefing up its dining scene: In March the first Milk Bar in Washington State opened next to the Nordstrom, and last month the Lincoln South Food Hall opened.

The Latest

Downtown Waterfront Spot Salt District Announces Abrupt Closure

By Harry Cheadle

Lady Jaye Is Opening a Whole Dang Bakery in South Park

By Harry Cheadle

South Park’s Resistencia Coffee Has Closed Permanently

By Harry Cheadle

Where to Dine at Sea-Tac International Airport (SEA)

By Harry Cheadle, Mark Van Streefkerk, and 1 more

A New Pizza and Cocktails Joint Has Opened in the Old Central Pizza Location

By Harry Cheadle

LGBTQ Hub Kaladi Brothers Coffee Is Closing Permanently

By Harry Cheadle