Some of Fremont’s Top Restaurants Are Throwing a Dungeness Crab Party

It’s summer so that means that it’s block party season and also Dungeness crab season — so it’s not surprising that a couple of Seattle’s most notable restaurants are getting together to combine the two for the Fremont Dungeness Festival on July 22 from noon to 8 p.m.

The businesses hosting the mini fest are Local Tide, Aslan Brewing, and Revel, which occupy a strip on North 36th Street between Phinney and Francis. Crab is a menu highlight for Revel (run by Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, who also own Joule) and Local Tide — the former’s Dungeness crab noodle and the latter’s weekend-only crab roll are already big draws.

Not only are these two restaurants teaming up in a beer garden in the mural alley between their buildings, they’re joining forces with some additional food vendors. Juiced by Rojo will be there if you prefer juice to beer, as will Marimakan, a pop-up whose Singapore-style chili crabs are the stuff of legend already. For dessert, Seattle Pops and Paper Cake Shop, Yang’s yet-to-open bakery will be on hand.

In other words you’ll come for the crab, and probably stay for the crab too. But you can stay a little longer to try on of Seattle’s most anticipated cakes.