RockCreek Is Expanding to the Eastside With a Waterfront Perch

One of Seattle’s high-profile seafood spots is branching out. RockCreek, the Fremont cocktails, crudo, and clam destination, announced this week that it was opening its second location in Kirkland this December, in what looks like a premium location.

The 5,000-square-foot space will seat 90 inside and 60 outside, according to a press release, and have a private dining area seating another 45. The address will be 89 Kirkland Avenue in the Moss Bay neighborhood, right next to the water — the release boasts that these luxe new digs will feature “floor to ceiling windows” that “will offer sweeping views of Lake Washington and downtown Seattle.”

This is restaurant number four for RockCreek owner Eric Donnelly, who has carved out a space for himself on the Seattle dining scene. He also owns FlintCreek Cattle Company in Greenwood — one of the city’s best steakhouses — as well as Bar Sur Mer, a small-plate place next to FlintCreek.

Ballard loses one of its breweries

My Ballard reported this week that Bad Jimmy’s, a brewpub that had been holding down a spot on Leary for the past decade in the Frelard area, is switching things up. The owners have moved out all the brewing equipment and changed the space into a sports bar that will also host live music, burlesque, and comedy. The new bar is called the Showboat and it already has a lively events lineup, which you can check on out the website here.

Ballard Seafood Fest is this weekend

On July 14, 15 and 16, Ballard Avenue and Market Street is turning into the Ballard Seafood Festival, a nautical-themed celebration that includes live music, skateboarding at the “festi-bowl,” a salmon barbecue, and a slate of food trucks and vendors. Highlights include Kottu, Luke’s Lobster, Kaleenka Piroshky, and more.

Old Stove gets a new location

Rounding out the Ballard portion of this news roundup, on Friday, July 14, Old Stove Brewing Company announced that it was now leasing the space that used to be the Lagunitas brewery and taproom on NW 49th Street. The brewery operations will be set up in the “coming months,” a statement said, and at some point in the future it will also serve as a taproom and beer garden.

Shared Roof is open (sorta)

The much-anticipated mixed-use building on Phinney Ridge has started to open up just in time for mid-summer. Doe Bay Wines and Holy Mountain are pouring wine and beer, respectively, and Ben’s Bread will be open on July 20 (it’s already sort of open, check Ben’s Bread’s Instagram for the limited opening hours).