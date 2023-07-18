 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Eat and Drink During Capitol Hill Block Party

Festivalgoers can refuel at food trucks, beer gardens, and neighborhood restaurants and bars this weekend

by Sophie Grossman
Two people eating Korean cheese dogs in front of a food stand at a music festival
Puffle Up’s Korean cheese dogs yield elite cheese pull
Christine Mitchell

Capitol Hill Block Party is one of the city’s longest-standing summer music traditions, and while it’s come a long way from its grungy DIY roots, the three-day festival still takes over the neighborhood every July. There will be two beer gardens accompanied by a number of food trucks and stands. And one of the most clutch features of an urban music festival is the ability to duck back into the real world for amenities; Block Party allows re-entry, so you’re not confined to the food and drink options inside the barricades. Here are some of the notable food vendors, along with a few picks for a quick lunch, revitalizing beverage, or pregame dinner on the Hill.

Sugar + Spoon

The concept for this cookie dough truck was born in a University of Washington business class, and after graduating in 2018, alums Ivana Orlovic and William Hubbell rolled out their ready-to-eat dough in earnest. By this point, bowls and cones bearing scoops of its chocolate chip, Oreo, and snickerdoodle flavors are mainstays at summer events around the city.

Puffle Up

Slabs of fried mozzarella on a stick make for satisfying and portable snacks. If deep-fried cheese isn’t sufficient to satisfy your hedonism, try the version that’s coated in crushed Hot Cheetos.

Hawk Dogs

Is there any better summer weekend lunch than the noble polish sausage? This stand is a fixture of Capitol Hill’s vibrant nightlife, and its Seattle dogs hit just the right ratio of cream cheese to onion.

Caffe Vita

If you’re in need of a quick espresso shot to keep you on your feet, you won’t do better than a visit to this pillar of Seattle’s coffee scene. The Capitol Hill Vita is right in the thick of the action, and will be open all day during the festival.

1005 E Pike St

La Josie’s

Fogon Cantina Mexicana’s fun younger sibling serves equally stellar Mexican comfort classics, like pozole and sopitos, but tequila claims the spotlight here. The booze menu rotates around more than eight different margarita variations, which make perfect companions to small plates like bacon wrapped shrimp and fried taquitos.

514 E Pike St

Taku

Local celeb chef Shota Nakajima’s spicy chicken sandwich has been known to crack the resolve of, ahem, at least one staunch vegetarian, and the late-night menu at the compact 21+ dining room features the same karaage in nugget form. Taku is open until 2am, so this is a great spot for a highball nightcap or a post-fest midnight snack.

706 E Pike St

