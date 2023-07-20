Get Ready for the Eras Tour at Bars and Restaurants Around Seattle

Taylor Swift will be in town this weekend for back-to-back, sold-out shows at Lumen Field in the Seattle leg of her epic Eras Tour, and King County has rolled out the welcome wagon by officially declaring July 18-25 Taylor Swift Week. Bars, restaurants, and local businesses have followed suit with a host of Swift-themed food and drinks specials, “par-tays,” and other experiences. Even if you were a casualty of the Great Ticketmaster Debacle of 2022 and weren’t able to score a spot on the field (resale tickets are still available on sites like StubHub for upwards of $1,000), you can shake it off at these spots around the city. Check out our list of places to eat around T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field for additional options.

Dead Line

You can sip on purple-hued, Speak Now-inspired cocktails as a mirrorball (or, in non-Swiftie parlance, disco ball) shimmers overhead at Pioneer Square’s Dead Line bar. The Speak Now is made with hibiscus-infused pisco, St. George spiced pear liqueur, and blue matcha syrup. The Italian spritz-style Swift Motion includes gin, strawberry, rhubarb, limoncello, and sparkling wine. Located just a 10-minute walk from Lumen Field, concertgoers can catch a pre-show drink and bite to eat here before heading over to the stadium.

Good Bar

Another Pioneer Square bar offering drink specials in honor of the megastar, Good Bar is throwing it back to the Red era with its own “Taylor’s Version” twist on its signature Spanish gin and tonic, made with gin, strawberry liqueur, pomegranate seeds, and rose petals. Another new creation just for the Eras Tour, the Red cocktail combines rum, lemon juice, hibiscus simple syrup, cranberry bitters, and fresh pomegranate for a “red lip, classic” thing you might like.

Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee

Top Pot Doughnuts & Coffee rolls out a range of Taylor Swift special drinks and donuts during what it calls “Swiftmas in July.” You can sip on a Love Story Lemonade, spritzy Bad Blood Italian Soda, or one of two matcha options: Lavender Haze and Cruel Summer. Four accompanying donut flavors are also based on songs and albums from the Swift universe.

Japonessa Sushi Cocina

Enter your Reputation era at Japonessa Sushi Cocina in downtown with a sushi roll inspired by the 2017 album. Filled with spicy crab, scallops, and asparagus, the roll is topped with a delicate dollop of black tobiko caviar over slender slabs of salmon and avocado. The restaurant is also offering two Eras drink specials.

NEKO Cat Cafe

Swift’s three cats Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin Button may not be in attendance, but plenty of other felines will be for the Taylor Swift listening paw-rties at the NEKO Cat Cafe on July 21 and 24 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Along with cat cuddles and a singalong, admission includes a Swiftie shortbread cookie and drink. Tickets for July 21 are already sold out, so speak now if you want to book for July 24.

Outlier

The night before Taylor takes the stage at Lumen Field, downtown burger and milkshake joint Outlier is hosting a Long Live Taylor listening party from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Eras Tour Par-TAY

With cocktails inspired by Swift’s discography, small bites, costume contests, and friendship bracelet-making, this pop-up event held near the stadium may be the second-best place in the city for Swifties on July 22 and 23. The pregame event runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., providing a consolation to those who weren’t able to snag tickets to the show.