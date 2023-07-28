Beacon Hill Gets a New All-Day Cafe and Natural Wine Bar

An all-day cafe from the folks behind Moonshot Coffee, Burien Press, and local online-only beverage shop Plants & Animals is hosting its grand opening this weekend in Beacon Hill. Fable has taken over the space formerly home to natural wine nook Petite Soif, and owner Matthew Wendland says they intend for Fable to be something of a spiritual successor to the shop and wine bar. “We kept a lot of elements from Petite Soif,” including a focus on natural wines and a “light and bright” food menu.

Petite Soif, which was from the same folks behind former Fremont wine shop and cafe Vif, closed in May of 2022, and since then the neighborhood has eagerly anticipated Fable’s arrival.

The menu at the cafe will include focaccia sandwiches, Puget Sound oysters, salmon tartine, and a shrimp cocktail, along with classic breakfast items like waffles and a frittata. The food is a reflection of his kitchen team, says Wendland, and the heavy seafood influence was contributed by a team member who spent his childhood shucking oysters on the East Coast with his dad. Likewise, a house-made banana ketchup made its way into the shrimp cocktail thanks to a Filipino chef who grew up in Beacon Hill eating the condiment.

Fable will serve Olympia coffee, along with other caffeinated options like a regionally produced chai tea blend, and will have somewhere around 120 bottles available for purchase in addition to glass pours. The wines all fall under the slightly amorphous category of natural, which Wendland says means to him, “at a minimum,” organically farmed.

The spotlight won’t only be on the wine, however, and Wendland is also excited about the beer selection, which will emphasize sours, saisons, and farmhouse ales from brewers like Ravenna and Fair Isle.

Fable is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and Wendland says they eventually plan to expand to limited hours on Sunday and Monday.

Paper Cake Shop, the new bakery project from Joule’s Rachel Yang and former Saint Bread pastry chef Gabby Park, will be popping up at Capitol Hill wine bar Otherworld this evening. Cake slice and glass pairings will be available starting at 6 p.m. today.

Surrell, the Madison Valley tasting menu spot that prides itself on a Washington-only wine list, is hosting a sprawling tasting on Sunday, July 30, 2-5 p.m., to kick off Washington Wine Month. A $75 ticket includes tastes of 10 wines and small plates from the Surrell kitchen.

The Whale Wins is running a “Meet Your Makers” wine dinner on August 16 with Kelly and Matt Austin of Walla Walla’s Grosgrain Vineyards.

Orca’s Island-based Doe Bay Wine Company now has a bottle shop in Phinney Ridge.