A New Pizza and Cocktails Joint Has Opened in the Old Central Pizza Location

When Central Pizza closed this January after 10 years on 29th and Jackson in the Central District, it was a bona fide bummer. It had earned a reputation as a prime neighborhood hangout and a great takeout option; the tri-color neon slice sign was a beacon to good times. Behind the scenes it may have been less than fun — co-owner Ellie Rose has said that rising costs and the stress of running a restaurant contributed to the decision to sell — but it was a welcoming spot from happy hour to late night.

The good news for pizza fans is that the space has been taken over by new owners who and appear to be keeping that pizza slice sign and hopefully the overall vibe. Michael Genardini and Donald Dolaghan (both former employees of Ethan Stowell Restaurants) quietly opened their new spot, dubbed Jackson Street Pizza Lounge last month.

The pizzas at this lounge are in the classic Neapolitan style — or “Neo-Neapolitan” according to the press release we got, which is probably a reference to a couple adventurous topping choices, like the El Pastor, which is topped with caramelized pineapple, chorizo, and Calabrian honey. Jackson Street also has some small plate-y bits like broccoli with black garlic, Calabrian chili XO sauce, and lime.

Fittingly given that Central Pizza was a pizzeria that doubled as a bar, Jackson Street Pizza Lounge has a beef-up cocktail list that leans heavily into amaro (one drink is described as an “amaro milkshake”). There’s also a fairly sophisticated mocktail menu that aims to recreate the flavors of Manhattans and amaro sours.

It’s open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.