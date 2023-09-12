What Beyoncé Fans Should Eat and Drink in Seattle Before Her Renaissance Tour Show

When Beyoncé brings her Renaissance tour to Lumen Field on Thursday, September 14, it’s going to be a big shimmering silver party. The Beyhive will be all over downtown and the surrounding area, celebrating their queen and likely boosting the Seattle economy. But try as you might, you can’t live on your love of Beyoncé alone. You have to eat, and whether you’re in town for the occasion or you’re a local welcoming Bey for the first time since 2018, you might as well spend the next few days eating as Beyoncé would want you to eat.

Here are a few of the places around town that are either doing special events or foods for the Renaissance show or have some connection to Beyoncé.

The 515 Bar at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel

I mean, when your hotel is literally called Renaissance you have to do some kind of tie-in, right? The bartenders at the 515 Bar obliged with a special cocktail called the Beyhive, which has whiskey, honey (duh), lime juice, and ginger beer. And because subtlety is not Beyoncé’s middle name, the glass has a 24-karat gold rim. Want to book a room at the Renaissance? You can’t — they’re sold out. Sorry!

Derby

This car-themed SoDo restaurant takes advantage of its location to put on special events for most big concerts and sporting contests. This time around Derby is offering a package for $75 that includes a parking spot, two spots on a shuttle to and from the show (you can get extra spots for $10 each), a “fun red-carpet entrance at Derby with a Beyoncé-inspired welcome,” and $20 off dinner and drinks at the restuarant.

The Press Box

The newly opened sports bar sits just south of the stadiums and is hosting pre- and post-concert parties. Fans can take pictures with a “Renaissance-themed photo op you won’t forget,” eat Beyoncé–themed bar food and burgers, and compete for a best-dressed prize. There’s going to be a DJ, of course, and cover is $10. More info here.

Cafe Flora

Beyoncé is not a vegan but has promoted plant-based food in the past, and she might appreciate it if you took a trip to one of Seattle’s most celebrated vegetarian restaurants for a brunch surrounded by Instagrammable plants. As a bonus, they have a sublime rosemary lemonade here, which can be nonalcoholic or adulterated with some rosemary lemondae-infused vodka.

Raised

The Central District doughnut dealer has some of the city’s best doughnuts and this week only it is serving up honey cinnamon doughnuts dusted with glitter — the ideal breakfast before you move onto that vodka lemonade or themed drink.

Toulouse Petit

If you’re looking for a dinner option that doesn’t come with a side of club atmosphere, you can pay tribute to Beyoncé’s Creole heritage by booking a table at this restaurant with an extensive menu. They’ve got everything from crawfish and shrimp beignets to local wagyu steaks. And with its Uptown location, it’s not too far away from the festivities at Lumen.