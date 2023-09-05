Where to Eat at Lumen Field During Seahawks Games

Seattle Seahawks fans are blessed. Not only do they root for a team that is never boring, they also get to take advantage of one of the country’s best stadium district dining scenes. Lumen Field is right next to downtown Seattle, unlike all those NFL stadiums that are millions of miles away from their respective cities. (Just where is “Foxboro, Massachusetts” anyway?) So there’s a tailgating scene outside Lumen, but you don’t have to eat and drink out of the trunk of your car if that doesn’t sound appealing to you. In fact, there are tons of public transportation options that get you to Lumen, so you don’t need to drive at all — what a concept!

But where do you eat after you go inside the stadium? That’s what we’re here to help you with. Here are our recommendations for food at Seahawks home games for the 2023 season.

Grab and Go

There are eight Grab and Go locations in Lumen Field that utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. You put in your credit card at the entrance, wave your hand at a techie doo-dad, and then you can simply walk out with whatever you want and your card will be charged. There’s no cashier, and hopefully shorter lines. You can get beverages (including beer and wine) at these fridges, but also some food, including (drumroll):

Saigon Drip Cafe [sections 111, 113, 123, 133, 204, 240, 315, and 330]

The new Vietnamese restaurant in Pioneer Square is a good option if you want to grab a Vietnamese coffee on your way to the stadium, but it’s also providing tofu and chicken banh mi at all eight of the Grab and Go locations at Lumen.

Maria Luisa Empanadas [Section 323]

The District Market 300 is an upper-level highlight. This Grab and Go area has snacks and drinks but also more substantial food like bulgogi hot dogs, crab rangoon, Cantonese-style barbecue pork, and these empanadas, which deserve their own sentence. The beef and herb mix is rich, the raisins give it a sweetness, and the chimichurri sauce provides the perfect amount of acid. And you can hold it in your hand while you yell SEA! or HAWKS!

Tutta Bella [Section 137]

To get a full meal in a hurry, head to the Tutta Bella Grab and Go station, where you can get personal pan pizzas as well as salads, tiramisu, and charcuterie — you know how sometimes you get a craving for charcuterie in the middle of an NFL game?

Other highlights

There are also lots of traditional dining options throughout the stadium, too many to list here. But here are some of the standouts:

Versus Dogs [Section 113]

The PNW Marketplace has a wide variety of traditional sporting-event fare like nachos and cheesesteaks but the most fun item on the menu is the “Versus Dog,” which is a hot dog with toppings that change based on the opponent. For Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams this is the Cali Dog, a salute to the California roll that includes avocado, imitation crab, diced cucumber, shredded nori, and tobiko. This imparts a lightness and fishiness that works surprisingly well on a hot dog, much like how Sean McVay’s offense works surprisingly well regardless of his players.

Din Tai Fung [sections 116, 208, 236, and 332]

Do we need to explain what Din Tai Fung is? The world-famous dumpling specialists have multiple stands at Lumen where you can get chicken wontons, pork and vegetarian buns, wonton soup, and boba tea. In the 200 level Din Tai Fungs, you can also get fried rice.

Cooka T’s Kitchen [Section 113]

The best vegan options in Lumen come courtesy of chef Tarik Abdullah, who is serving plant-based nachos, mac and cheese, and curry. This spot earned Lumen a shoutout from PETA for being a notably vegan-friendly NFL stadium.

Gourmet Noodle Bowl [sections 313 and 337]

Noodle soup at an NFL game? No, actually, Gourmet Noodle Bowl is featuring its pork belly bao buns at Lumen, and they are the perfect stadium food: handheld, bready, meaty, a little bit sweet, and substantial enough to soak up those Grab and Go Rainiers.