Renee Erickson’s New Restaurant Lioness Is Finally About to Open

It’s been a long wait for Renee Erickson’s 10th restaurant. Back in September Eater Seattle put Lioness on our “most anticipated restaurants of the fall” list, with an anticipated opening date of early November. Well, that didn’t happen — restaurant openings are an inexact science, and you can never be sure a place is going to open until you’re inside ordering.

But we’re pretty sure that Lioness is about to open! Sea Creatures — the name of Erickson’s restaurant group — says that the Italian-influenced enoteca will be open to the public on Monday, January 29. According to the press release, it’ll feature an “extensive collection of Italian wines” picked by Jen O’Neil, the group’s wine director. It’ll also have a bunch of snacky plates, which if you’re familiar with Erickson’s style you can probably already imagine: oysters, seasonal salads, crostini, yada yada yada.

Lioness will be inside the Shared Roof development on Phinney Ridge, which is already a buzzy address thanks to Ben’s Bread, Doe Bay Wine Company, and Holy Mountain Brewing’s taproom, all of which opened to raves last year. This mixed-use building was a pet project for Chad Dale, a developer and real estate broker who is part of the Sea Creatures ownership team and who reportedly lives in the building. (Ben Campbell, the Ben of Ben’s Bread, was previously the head baker at Sea Creatures.)

A new Sea Creatures restaurant is to Seattle food geeks what a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is to that fandom — the next installment of a beloved franchise. Erickson is one of the city’s most acclaimed restaurant owners and has been nominated for four James Beard Awards, winning one in 2016 for her restaurant the Whale Wins.

Lioness will be located at 7009 Greenwood Avenue. Follow it on Instagram for updates on its hours.