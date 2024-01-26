Cookie’s Country Chicken Is Expanding Into Pioneer Square

For the last several months Pioneer Square has been a neighborhood on the rise, as the easing of pandemic lockdown measures have returned some office workers to downtown and stadium crowds and cruise shippers are once again wandering the streets. The area just scored another restaurant, as this week Cookie’s Country Chicken announced it was going to put its second location in the nabe.

It’s a homecoming of sorts, owner Brian Chandler tells Eater Seattle. He started Cookie’s as a pop-up in Pioneer Square, and he’s always liked the neighborhood. “We’ve been really wanting to come back to Pioneer Square because we believe in it,” he says. “We believe it’s a very important part of the city’s culture and history. We’ve always been inspired by the adventurous spirit that that I think is embedded in the bricks here.”

Cookie’s will take over the Second Avenue space that used to house Pioneer Square D&E, which closed last month and was (fittingly) known for its fried chicken. The new Cookie’s is going to have basically the same menu as the Ballard location, though it might be streamlined on game days when thousands of sports fans flood the area. “We know how to fry chicken at a high volume and we’re going to bring those principles down here,” Chandler says. His goal is to open before the opening of baseball season in March.

Tapas chain Teleferic Barcelona appears to be coming to Bellevue

We admit we can’t totally keep track of Bellevue real estate developments, and the generic name of Avenue Bellevue, a $1 billion mixed-use project in downtown Bellevue, doesn’t help. But according to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the development will include the first Washington State outpost of Teleferic Barcelona, a Spanish tapas chain that has several California locations. Avenue Bellevue will also have a restaurant from three-Michelin star chef Joshua Skenes.

Modernist Cuisine’s Francisco Migoya heads to Noma

Francisco Migoya, a longtime member of the Modernist Cuisine team who served as its head chef, is leaving the high-end cooking laboratory and headed to Noma, the best or at least the most famous restaurant in the world. Noma is closing as a restaurant this year, but Migoya will be the head of the pastry team at its test kitchen.

Charcuterie chain Graze Craze lands in Seattle

If the above items about international chains and pastry test kitchens had you going, Great, love to hear about places I’ll never eat, here’s a more affordable piece of news: Graze Craze — the “leading franchise within the grazing style food category,” according to a press release — has landed in Seattle. Graze Craze is sort of like Chipotle for charcuterie boards, is our understanding — a “Grazologist: puts together a board or box of meats, cheeses, dips, fruits, and vegetables for you. The new location is at 221 12th Avenue South and the website is here.