Musang Is Closed Temporarily for Emergency Repairs

When Melissa Miranda was announced as a James Beard Award semifinalist this week for her restaurant Musang, it was hardly a surprise. Since its opening in 2020, the Filipino Beacon Hill spot has become of of the city’s most famous restaurants; Miranda was a James Beard semifinalist in ’22 and ’23 as well. But there’s no way to eat at Musang at the moment, and maybe not for a while longer — Miranda has been forced to close for at least a month after the restaurant’s pipes froze and burst, necessitating emergency repairs.

News of this damage first broke a couple weeks ago, when Musang said on Instagram that damage to the pipes would necessitate it closing for a night. It reopened, but on Tuesday posted another, more worrying, note to Instagram. “The damage extends beyond what we originally thought and were informed this morning that we must close ASAP to begin repairs,” the restaurant’s account wrote.

Miranda, who also owns the recently opened Kilig, has started a crowdfunding campaign to support her staff during the closure; on the GoFundMe page she said, “We were told it would be a minimum of one month, but it could be longer.”

Many Seattle restaurants have had to deal with burst pipes after a nasty cold snap hit the region in mid-January — flooding at the Angry Beaver may be the final straw for that bar’s owner, Eater Seattle reported last week.

This setback for Musang, however long it lasts, shouldn’t disqualify it from being nominated as finalist for the James Beard Awards. “Dining establishments must be accessible for members of the voting body to visit for tastings,” the awards committee wrote in response to a question from Eater Seattle. But “the voting body also considers tasting experiences at candidates’ establishments if it occurred within the past 12 months.” So because voters have been able to eat at recently it’s not out of the running,

Eater Seattle reached out to Musang and Miranda for comment and will update this post if we hear back. Obviously, the Musang team has a lot going on even without having to answer questions from inquisitive journalists. “We’re on a roller coaster ride of emotions over here,” Miranda wrote on Instagram after she was selected as a semifinalist. “Stay tuned for more. In the meantime, maraming maraming salamat (thank you very much in Tagalog).”