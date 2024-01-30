Where to Have a Truly Decadent Valentine’s Day in Seattle

For some people, Valentine’s Day is a chance to flex their natural abilities as caring, sensitive lovers. These people keep lists of perfect gifts they can give and gestures they can perform; they see planning a romantic night out as an opportunity to surprise and delight their lucky partners.

If you are one of those people, get out of here! This article is for the rest of us, the ones who know we have to do something for Valentine’s Day but... what? Flowers? Do they like flowers? Which flowers did they tell us they were allergic to? One of those shirts that gets advertised on Instagram? Dinner? Okay, dinner on Valentine’s Day is a good idea, but where?

At these Seattle restaurants, that’s where:

Delancey

This cozy hidey-hole in Ballard is on our list of most romantic restaurants in Seattle for its intimate vibe and wood-fired pizzas, but on Monday, February 12, it’s abandoning its usual menu for its “Lovers and Friends” event. This is a five-course menu featuring wood-fired oysters, pork tenderloin or cauliflower steak, and more. There’s only one seating, at 6 p.m., and the meal comes with a wine pairing (in which case everything costs $135) or an NA pairing ($120). Go here for more details and to book.

Stateside

This Capitol Hill restaurant — lauded for years for its PNW mashup of Asian and French cuisines — has an intriguing Valentine’s Day menu that includes the words “chili crisp beef short rib stroganoff.” Is that an aphrodisiac? It is to us. The four-course meal, available only on February 14, is $120, and you can add a beverage pairing for $50. Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian menus are also available. For the full menu and to book, go here.

Seabird

If you want to take things up a notch, head out to this Bainbridge destination restaurant, which is offering luxurious seafood towers for Valentine’s Day. For $230 for two guests, you can gaze into each other’s eyes while eating stuff like oysters, clams, urchin, cured albacore, and smoked salmon. If you want to take things up another notch by adding a whole roast duck, you can get the “Seabird experience” for $430 for two people. For more info and to book, go here.

El Gaucho

Seafood towers not luxurious enough for you? Okay, the Seattle location of the El Gaucho steakhouse is offering three “Captain’s Cocktails” that come with an ounce of Osetra caviar for $100. (These cocktails naturally feature top-shelf liquor like Nolets Reserve Gin.) You can split one of these cocktails into two glasses if you’re not prepared to spend $200 on two drinks.

Cafe Flora

If the love of your life hates eating meat, Madison Valley’s plant-filled vegetarian restaurant has you covered. On Valentine’s Day from 5 p.m. onward Cafe Flora will be serving a reservations-only four-course menu with things like arancini filled with peas, leeks, herbs, and mozzarella. It’s $85 per person and you have to call (206) 325-9100 to get a reservation. (This will presumably weed out the zoomers.) Go here to see the full menu.

Oola

The restaurant inside this Captiol Hill distillery has a four-course menu with unique joints like miso-glazed pheasant and fried frog legs with Thai basil. perfect if you and your date want to reenact the eating scene from Tom Jones. It’s $115 per person, with a beverage pairing available for $60. Go here to see the full menu and to book.

Deep sea sugar and salt

If extravagant dining isn’t your thing, how about extravagant cupcakes? Georgetown bakery Deep Sea Sugar and Salt is offering a six-pack of cupcakes for $42 (order here) with flavors including caramel pretzel crunch and cherry cordial. If six cupcakes doesn’t sound like enough for you, Deep Sea’s February cake menu includes a pink Champagne cake — though pre-orders are booked until February 17, so this would be a post-Valentine’s splurge.