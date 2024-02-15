Welcome back to Ask Eater, a column where the site’s editor answers specific, real-life dining and food questions from readers. Names and identifying information have been removed for privacy purposes. Have a question for us? Send it to seattle@eater.com.

A good dining Samaritan writes in:

What restaurants pay their staff (front and back) livable wages, and offer great benefits so that they don’t have to rely on tips, or work themselves to the bone to get by?

I hold the slightly radical belief that the world should adopt something like universal salary transparency. The taboo about sharing how much money you make — or asking how much someone else makes — often serves to pit workers against one another and keep us in the dark about whether we’re fairly paid; consequently it can contribute to wage disparities based on gender or race, since workers may not be sure whether they’re underpaid relative to their colleagues. I think it’s great that Molly Moon’s makes its entire payroll visible to all employees — and I don’t see why I shouldn’t tell everyone that I make $77,000 a year.

Unfortunately, restaurants aren’t generally as transparent as Molly Moon’s, so while its admirable that you want to support businesses that pay their staff well, I can’t give you a list of those that do, as much as I want to. But I can provide some general information that might be helpful.

At the beginning of 2024, minimum wage in Seattle rose to $19.97 an hour for large employers (those with more than 500 employers) and $17.25 for small employers who provide health insurance or whose employees get at least $2.72 per hour in tips (if employees don’t get insurance or tips, they must earn $19.97). Unlike some other states, in Washington there’s no large gap between the minimum wage for tipped and non-tipped workers.

On top of this relatively high minimum wage, restaurants are grappling with a labor shortage that is making it hard for many owners to fill positions, and this means most job openings are advertising pay well above minimum wage. Browsing Poached, a jobs board for the hospitality industry, you’ll come across many jobs that pay over $20, even for entry-level positions. At Molly Moon’s, pay for a “Seasonal Scooper,” a 25-hour-a-week gig, starts at $21. Dick’s Drive-In offers similar pay and famously provides employees with up to $28,000 for school.

So is that a livable wage? According to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, a single adult with no kids in King County working 40 hours a week (which not all restaurant workers do) can get by on $22.77 an hour, but you need to earn more to support children or a non-working partner (a couple who are both working need to each make around $30 to support two kids, for instance). The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a nonprofit focused on housing policy, says that workers need to earn $47.21 an hour to afford a market-rate two-bedroom apartment in the Seattle-Bellevue metro area. Clearly, many restaurant workers can’t afford to live comfortably here, especially if they are trying to raise families.

The complicated question is: What should be done to improve this situation? The city could raise the minimum wage even higher, restaurant workers could unionize in an attempt to secure better pay, owners could voluntarily increase wages, or diners who worry about this stuff could resolve to only eat at places that verifiably pay everyone above $30 an hour.

But the problem is that restaurants normally operate at very thin margins. To pay higher wages — as they recently had to do because of the minimum wage increase — restaurateurs typically have to raise their prices, reduce their opening hours, or both. They might also cut back on staff, invest in labor-saving technology, or change their service format (think counter service versus full service) to reduce costs. If the math doesn’t work out, they’ll have to close. A lot of independent restaurants aren’t lowballing their staffs by choice; they literally can’t afford to pay them more. The restaurants that tend to pay well, places where servers can earn six figures, are high-end establishments that charge $100 or more a head and hire unusually talented or skilled workers. (“Only eat out at fancy restaurants” seems like an unsatisfying answer to this question.)

Another way to think about this is not, “What can be done to raise restaurant worker wages?” but, “What can be done to lower the cost of living for all workers?” Things like more abundant housing, better public transportation, and a more robust social safety net would make it easier for people who work in Seattle restaurants to actually live in Seattle on $25 an hour.

The reality is that restaurant work is physically and mentally demanding, whether you’re working in fine dining or fast food. But a fair number of the people who do it are there because they love it — they love cooking, they love food, they love taking care of people, even if that means they’re not making as much money as they could be. (If you’re a really good server, I bet you could be a really good salesperson, too.) We should try as a city and a society to make sure they don’t have to pay too onerous a penalty for pursuing their passion — and feeding the rest of us.