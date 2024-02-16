Capitol Hill’s beloved Greek spot Omega Ouzeri may have just closed, but the space on 14th Avenue near Pine Street on Capitol Hill is getting a buzzy new tenant. This week Trinh and Thai Nguyen, the sibling chefs who run Bainbridge Island’s Vietnamese restaurant Ba Sa, announced they’d be opening a new restaurant there called Ramie.

The Nguyens moved from a refugee camp in Thailand to the U.S. when they were young children and later worked at their parents’ restaurant Pho T&N in Poulsbo (which they now run). Ba Sa, which opened just months before the onset of the COVID pandemic, combines traditional Vietnamese recipes with local ingredients and adds some global twists — a banh mi with karaage chicken, avocado spring rolls, a pear and cheese panna cotta for dessert.

Ramie sounds like it’ll be more of the same — the press release said that the menu will focus on “simple, old-school cooking techniques,” and the Nguyens spent December traveling Vietnam in order to help develop the food. “We literally ate and drank our way through Vietnam,” said Thai. Since this is Capitol Hill, there will also be plenty of cocktails.

It’s not clear when exactly Ramie will open, though the Nguyens are aiming for spring. When it is up and running, the hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Rising Sun Produce is closed indefinitely after fire

in the early morning of Friday, February 9, a fire broke out at Rising Sun Produce, a fruit and vegetable stand in Roosevelt. Owner Virgil Goodwin told the Seattle Times that the produce was damaged by total smoke and was a total loss; the store’s insulation is partially melted as well. Rising Sun has been open on the corner of NE 65th Street and 15th Avenue NE since 1979 and has been a neighborhood institution even as the neighborhood around it has been transformed and developed. Now it’s closed indefinitely, though a sign in front reads “We Will Be Back.” Goodwin has organized a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $40,000 so far.

Holy Mountain Brewing is throwing a Twin Peaks party

Lynchians across the land know that February 24 is Twin Peaks day, the date on which FBI agent Dale Cooper arrives in Twin Peaks to investigate the death of Laura Palmer. David Lynch’s groundbreaking TV show premiered 34 years ago, but it still has enough juice that devotees are celebrating it. Holy Mountain Brewing in Interbay is throwing a party for the occasion that starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24. There will be cherry pie from Ben’s Bread, coffee from Stamp Act Coffee, costumes, and Twin Peaks on a projector and a record player. The brewery’s address is 1421 Elliott Avenue and more info can be found here.

Curry Pizza House is coming to Kent

Have you heard of Curry Pizza House? Us neither, but apparently it’s a Bay Area–based chain that puts Indian dishes like chicken tikka and shahi paneer on pizza. It’s expanded to Texas and Las Vegas and is putting its first Pacific Northwest location in Kent in March, according to a press release. If you’re one of those people who gets mad about pineapple on pizza you’re probably furious about this, but c’mon, grow up. It’s 2024 — anything can go on a pizza.