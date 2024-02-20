Jhonny Reyes has been in the restaurant industry for nearly 20 years and cooking professionally for 15. All that time, he says, he’s been wondering “What’s the end goal?”

“You either work for somebody, or you can work for yourself and create an environment where people want to work with you,” Reyes tells Eater Seattle.

Reyes is finally getting the chance to build his own environment. This spring, the chef plans to open his restaurant Lenox on First Avenue in Belltown at the space that used to be home to Jerk Shack. Reyes’s family is from Puerto Rico by way of New York and he’s been cooking American soul food in restaurants, so his menu is going to reflect that melange of influences. “My food is a little bit of Nuyorican, a little bit from the islands,” he says.

If you’ve eaten at Reyes’s pop-up (also called Lenox), you have gotten an idea of what this looks like in practice. It means dishes like ropa vieja — Cuban shredded beef — made with smoked brisket or a fried chicken sandwich with Caribbean spices. But because he’s sourcing ingredients in Seattle and not Puerto Rico or Florida, there’s sometimes an additional layer of Pacific Northwest influences. “When we make our Cuban sandwiches now we use Q Bakery banh mi bread, because it’s the most similar to Cuban water bread. And also because it has the airiness on the inside,” he says.

The restaurant Reyes worked in most recently was the celebrated Seattle soul food spot JuneBaby, which he helped open. Reyes left that restaurant in the summer of 2020 amid the pandemic lockdown and after JuneBaby owner Eduardo Jordan was accused of sexual misconduct by 15 women, leading to his staff quitting en masse. In the years since, Reyes has devoted himself to growing Lenox as a pop-up. For a time he was hosted by the Ballard bar Great Notions (which also hosted celebrated pop-up-turned-restaurants Hamdi and Garzon), and most recently has been at the now-defunct Rose Temple Bar, another pop-up incubator.

Along the way, Reyes built up a reputation around town for his food but also launched a side hustle of sorts as a Food Network guest, winning a Chopped episode in 2022 and filming an episode of Alex vs. America that he says will air this spring.

He’s targeting a rough opening date of mid-May for Lenox depending on when he can get the relevant permits. In the meantime, he’ll be doing a few pop-ups and events. When Lenox does open, Reyes is looking forward to having the kitchen space to make dishes he couldn’t at his pop-ups. He and his team will be smoking and braising meat and cooking on a wood fire, there will be a cocktail menu, and there will be a lot more plated dishes as opposed to sandwiches.

“We are excited to have our own space to be able to produce everything that we want to do,” he says. “Maybe we can create something that’s cool and fun, and also do something unique that the city doesn’t really have.”

Lenox will be located at 2510 First Avenue in Belltown. Follow Lenox on Instagram for updates.