Smashburger Chain Burbs Burgers Has Closed Permanently

This week the hamburger chainlet Burbs Burgers shuttered all five of its locations, closing the books on a fast-growing but short-lived enterprise, and leaving notable Seattle restaurateur Josh Henderson without any restaurants, at least for now.

Burbs opened in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic lockdown era. Its first location was in Pioneer Square inside Quality Athletics (Henderson’s now-defunct sports bar). An Instagram post from Henderson at the time said that Burbs opened in “what could be argued is one of the worst locations in the city at this moment.” Last week, Henderson posted a video to Instagram describing Pioneer Square as a neighborhood where “everyone seemed, weirdly enough, to just disappear” due to the lockdown and the cancellation of events at the nearby stadiums.

Henderson was able to keep the business going but tells Eater Seattle that he paid a price for doing so. “I took on a ton of debt during that time, hoping I would be able to... create enough revenue to get ahead of the obligations,” he says. “That’s why we expanded — I was trying to grow as fast as I could, because I had COVID debt that I had to deal with.”

In the three years since COVID, Burbs opened four additional locations and earned positive reviews, but wasn’t able to outrun the debt Henderson incurred. (It hit an additional roadblock when the Montlake location was closed by the King County Health Department last September.) In November, Burbs declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, though Henderson still planned to continue to grow the business. He tells Eater Seattle that he was hoping to find investors who would provide financing or purchase Burbs outright, but couldn’t make a deal happen.

The Instagram video he released — which highlighted the business’s cash flows and strengths — was a last-ditch attempt to drum up interest from anyone who might want to buy a few restaurants. “Trying to sell a business and bankruptcy, let’s just say it’s not the most attractive proposition to people,” he says. “I couldn’t get there.”

Henderson is probably most well known as the founder of Skillet, which he opened out of an airstream trailer in 2007; he sold the business in 2013 and today there are five Skillets still in operation. Henderson went on to launch a fleet of restaurants and small chains under his Huxley Wallace Collective brand, including Westward (which was sold to Renee Erickson), and Kiki Ramen (which has also closed).

He tells Eater Seattle that he’ll be doing catering while he works on future projects but has “no official restaurants right now” after the Burbs closure. Henderson hopes that his former employees will take over some of the Burbs locations, but the business is out of his hands now. “I have nothing to do with it anymore,” he says. “Whatever happens going forward is going to be through the court.“