Alaska Airlines Is Now Serving an Exclusive IPA From Fremont Brewing

Beer drinkers who are typically bummed by the lack of quality brews on flights now have another option on Alaska: This week the Seattle-headquartered airline announced that it’s going to be serving the Cloud Cruiser, a beer specially made by Fremont Brewing.

Alaska Airlines has a history of partnering with regional food and beverage brands for its in-flight offerings. In October, it announced that it would be serving coffee from Portland-based Stumptown, which came up with a custom blend for air travel. Being way up high in a plane inhibits travelers’ taste buds — which is part of the reason airplane food has such a bad reputation — so just as Stumptown did with its coffee, Fremont Brewing tested its beer at altitude in order to figure out what flavor profile would work. The result is an IPA with “bright orange, melon and tropical notes,” according to the press release.

The beer is available only in some Alaska Airlines–operated lounges and on board flights, so obsessive can collecters will have to book a short-hop flight if they need to get it.

Elysian launches Juice Dust

Speaking of fruit-forward IPAs, Elysian Brewing has a new high-ABV beer it’s debuting as part of its popular Space Dust line of beers, and it’s celebrating with a party. On Saturday, March 9, from noon to 8 p.m. at SoDo’s Elyian Fields (542 First Avenue South), there will be a cover-free event with a DJ, food trucks (including Jerk Shack, Meltons BBQ, and Kathmandu MomoCha), free tattoos, and $3 pours of Juice Dust. More details can be found here.

Doce plans location numero dos

Fremont-based Doce Donut Co. has been turning heads with its big brioche doughnuts and creative, often Latin-inspired flavors since last year. Apparently it’s been a big enough hit that owners Damian Castillo and Claudia Monroy are opening a second location in South Lake Union, according to a teaser post on Instagram. Details about exactly where this would be and when it will open have yet to be revealed.

Spice Waala just opened in Columbia City

Back in November we reported that Spice Waala was bringing its super-popular, wildly affordable Indian street food to Columbia City, but we didn’t have an opening date. Well now we do — it was yesterday, February 22. So you can get food there (5024 Rainier Avenue) right now. This is the third location of Spice Waala, which is also open in Ballard and Capitol Hill.