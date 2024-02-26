Wildwood Spirits Could Be Seattle’s Next Star Distillery

It took a long time for the Wildwood Spirits distillery to open its Ballard location, and a lot happened in the intervening years. First the COVID pandemic hit. Then there was a concrete delivery driver strike that lasted for nearly five months. With no finished building and no room at the original Bothell location to store their new distilling equipment that arrived on schedule, Wildwood’s owners sent it all to a warehouse outside of Tacoma. Three months later, that warehouse burned to the ground.

So when Wildwood’s official grand opening of its Ballard tasting room and distilling space finally came about this month, it was as much a sigh of relief as it was a celebration. In addition to holding a silent auction that raised $10,000 for the nearby Ballard Food Bank, the packed event featured catered snacks from co-owner John Howie, an open bar of Manhattans and Negronis, and a first-hand look at the space’s gleaming new copper distilling equipment and rows of custom barrels. If Howie and co-owner Erik Liedholm get their way, this tasting room will be the start of a major expansion phase for Wildwood.

Liedholm is an acclaimed sommelier with a laundry list of “best of” awards and work alongside world-famous chefs (Gordon Ramsay, Takashi Yagihashi, and Julia Child to name a few) and the longtime wine director for Howie’s restaurants. He’s also a certified master distiller thanks to training at London’s Institute of Brewing and Distilling. He shapes Wildwood’s spirits around what he calls a “farm to distillery” approach.

“We do try to keep [the flavors] as local as possible, using the best ingredients that we can find,” Liedholm tells Eater Seattle. “A lot of it comes from my own backyard.”

Liedholm got his start over two decades ago making grappa and moonshine at home, which he flavored with botanicals he grew himself. (It was sharing his grappa with Howie that launched their initial partnership.) Though his menu’s expanded considerably, Liedholm’s spirits maintain a local spin — Kur Gin contains Washington State winter wheat and is rounded out with Douglas fir and Braeburn apples from Liedholm’s yard. It’s all conditioned in handcrafted oak barrels, which bring unique nuances to each batch.

“We started with gin and vodka before getting into whiskey,” Liedholm says. “Gin is the one that really got things going, though. We submitted our gin to a wine and spirits competition in New York and we won best in show.”

That was Wildwood’s Kur Gin (pronounced “cure”) in the 2014 New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, and it was just the beginning. The same year, the gin snagged a spot as one of Wine & Spirit Magazine’s Top Ten Spirits of the year. Citrusy, bright and delectably dry, Kur has since landed on numerous “best gin” lists and added both regional and international medals to its collection.

Wildwood’s reputation has been built on more than just gin, however. Just last year, Wildwood Rendition Rye Whiskey nabbed double gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. And in 2017, the distillery’s Stark Vatten Vodka won its own medal at that year’s New York World Wine and Spirits Competition.

But for all these accolades, not many people could actually get their lips around anything Wildwood made, and not just because the O.G. tasting room is teeny tiny — it just didn’t make that much liquor.

“We could only produce about a barrel and a half a month when it was just our Bothell location,” Liedholm says. “Now, we can produce two a day.”

In order to optimize production, Liedholm says that the Bothell location will now be focused on making whiskey while the Ballard space will focus on gin. Perhaps most notably, the new equipment and expanded distilling staff allow for bigger and more frequent batches of the Dark Door, a four-year-aged wheated bourbon that Wildwood calls one of its biggest fan favorites. Until now, it’s only been available as a semi-sporadic limited release.

The increased capacity has also allowed Wildwood to work on making its bottles more widely available. Previously you could only find them in Bothell, online, and in a smattering of local businesses, but a new distributor will soon bring Wildwood to stores and restaurants across the West Coast. If Liedholm and Howie’s long-term plans come to fruition, they’ll eventually expand nationwide.

Their new tasting room is in prime position. Perched on a corner in Ballard’s popular brewery district, Wildwood has the biggest shot it’s ever had at catching the attention of local spirits enthusiasts.

“Both our tasting rooms focus on classic cocktails,” Liedholm says, explaining that he prefers drinks that showcase the full flavors of whiskey and gin rather than mask them (straight samples are also available). “We have a couple of crazy ones but we try to change it up seasonally. We want people to be able to actually taste the spirits we make.”