Art Thieves Nab Priceless Portrait of Big Mario of Pizza Fame

Jason Lajeunesse wasn’t surprised that the Northlake location of his Big Mario’s pizza chain was broken into last month. But did they have to take the photo?

The portrait will be familiar to any Seattleite who’s walked into one of the city’s most well-known late-night spots. It’s a photo of Mario Velloti, the eponymous co-founder of the pizzeria, an Italian immigrant who ran pizzerias in New York before coming to Seattle. According to Lajeunesse, the pizzeria was broken into on January 26, and in addition to the portrait, the thieves “rummaged through the building, broke into the office, which didn’t have anything of value (to them). It was a massive waste of time and energy for us and likely them.”

The photo of Velloti occupied a place of pride at the Northlake Big Mario’s, which has kept some of the crunch-y character of the old Northlake Tavern, which used to occupy the space. “It’s a classic photo!” Lajeunesse told Eater Seattle through a spokesperson.

Velloti, Lajeunesse, and others opened the first Big Mario’s on Capitol Hill in 2010, it was the rare place that served New York–style slices and stayed open late. That proved to be a successful formula and today Big Mario’s has five locations, including the former Northlake Tavern, a venerable dive-y, diner-y pizzeria Lajeunesse bought last year.

Lajeunesse added that it seemed like break-ins “have become pretty common” for restaurants and other hospitality businesses. Stories of burglaries are fairly routine. Last September, Beacon Hill’s Thien Phat, a Vietnamese and Chinese restaurant, already struggling from pandemic-related costs, was broken into for the third time in 2023. The Laurelhurst Mexican restaurant Sandra has been broken into five times in the last six months.

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson told Eater Seattle that the police don’t track statistics for burglaries specifically targeting restaurants. Overall, the number of burglaries citywide has actually been declining in the past few years — it was around 8,500 last year and 8,600 in 2022, but that was down from nearly 10,000 in 2021.

Sometimes burglaries can threaten a restaurant’s survival. The Seattle Office of Economic Development offers a Storefront Repair Fund to help cover damages incurred during break-ins among other mishaps. But in the case of the Big Mario’s photo, the damage is mostly symbolic, and the pizzeria has decided to make the thing a bit of a joke.

“We miss him. He wants to come home to his family,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “If you’re determined to keep him, just promise us you’ll take good care of him. Dust him regularly. Don’t give him too much direct sunlight, he doesn’t like it.”