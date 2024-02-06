What to Eat and Drink for the Super Bowl in Seattle

“What time is the Super Bowl?” For centuries, sages, naturalists, and scientists have been studying this question; alas, the answer remains elusive. But whenever it starts, this Sunday, February 11, most of America will be tuning into the year’s biggest football game (called “soccer” by most of the world). This season, the Super Bowl is being played in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Boyfriends and some other team.

Seattleites may not have much of a rooting interest in the game itself — beyond wanting the Other Team to lose — but it’s still something to do, and an occasion to eat wings or nachos or what have you. If you want to go to a place with a bunch of other rowdy people, our sports bar map may interest you, while if you are bringing the rowdy people into your home you should check out our takeout map.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the interesting takeout specials and Super Bowl parties around Seattle:

Tim’s Tavern

The White Center music venue and bar is throwing a big all-ages Super Bowl party at 3 p.m. There’s no cover, $4 tall boys, free cheesy flatbread with wing orders, and $1.50 tacos. What else do you want? The event flier can be found here.

Supernova

This SoDo nightclub is sorta turning into a sports bar for the occasion. Starting at 3 p.m., Supernova is showing the “big game” on a 10-foot screen. It will also have beer pong tables, $4 shots, $30 buckets of beers, and chicken and waffles. To RSVP (there’s no cover) go here.

Jerk Shack Kitchen

If you’re having a big Super Bowl party and dreading the cooking involved, don’t worry — just don’t cook. The Central District’s Jerk Shack Kitchen is offering a meal package that feeds 10 people: For $200 you get 50 jerk wings (!), two large orders of mac and cheese, five jerk burritos (!!), and a packet that you can use to make a gallon of lychee lemonade. This is for pick-up only at 11 a.m. on Sunday. To order, go here and scroll down.

Tivoli

Some of Seattle’s most coveted sandwiches are manifesting on Super Bowl Sunday at Fremont’s Tivoli. Post Alley Pizza — which does incredible Italian-style hoagies Wednesdays through Sundays — is bringing its team over to Tivoli (the two restaurants share owners). You can preorder these bad boys for $16 here, and pickup times range from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Queer/Bar

If Super Bowl Sunday is a little bit hetero for you, check out Queer/Bar, which is now the home of the event series LGBT — Let’s Get Brunch Together. At 1 p.m. (doors at noon), the Capitol Hill bar and venue will host a drag brunch with performers including Solana Solstice, Lüchi, PradaMaé Cartier, and Diamond Lil. There’s bottomless mimosas, a DJ spinning tunes before and after the show, and a 200-inch TV to watch the game (and more importantly, the Usher halftime show). For tickets, which are $30, go here.