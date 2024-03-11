Bad Chancla Is Bringing José Garzón’s Proudly ‘Inauthentic’ Latin Food to Capitol Hill

José Garzón doesn’t make “authentic” food. Bad Chancla, the chef’s newest project, won’t either. Instead, the Capitol Hill sandwicheria will be an unapologetic celebration of millennial immigrants, first gen Latinx Americans, and the way they eat.

“My kids will be the target market,” Garzón tells Eater Seattle. “At Bad Chancla we’re not sticking to any tradition. We’re going to do what the first generation does… We’ll do scrambled eggs and weenies, we’ll do a brunch menu with chilaquiles and calentado, but we’ll also have grilled cheese.”

Garzón and business partner Stefanie Hieber prepared for their upcoming venture with trips to Miami, Hawaii, Portland, and Las Vegas to prepare a uniquely pan-Latin/American concept. Bad Chancla will have sandwiches like the Dominican riki taki — a picadillo beef sandwich with tomatoes, macerated cabbage, and hard-boiled eggs — and a playfully “fake” Cuban sandwich on a Hawaiian roll.

An opening date has yet to be determined, but there’s already palpable hype surrounding the first brick-and-mortar from Garzón and Hieber. Garzón is well known around town for his self-titled pop-up at the Black Cat bar, which serves a blend of Ecuadorian and pan-Latin cuisine. But Bad Chancla got a jolt of national publicity when Bon Appetit listed the restaurant as one of the most anticipated openings of 2024.

This publicity is the product of the pair’s pop-up hustle — with their food cart Ekeko, with their takeout operation Chifa Baby, with their dinner party–esque Lola’s Supper Club, and with Garzón.

“This moment didn’t come from nothing,” Garzón says. “This moment comes from the years we’ve put into it as a pop-up and made no money.”

In 2001, when he was 19, Garzón moved to Pennsylvania to follow friends who promised him a job. Culturally and culinarily distant from his seaside hometown of Guayaquil, Ecuador, he sought out dishes that reminded him of home — even if it wasn’t Ecuadorian food. Chinese takeout wasn’t the same as cooking plantains on beachside charcoal pits but hey, there was rice, meat, and sauce.

Garzón was a musician — Seattleites may remember him as a touring guitarist for local pop-punk band MxPx — but he had to work a hodgepodge of food jobs to make ends meet. “I ended up working a lot of kitchen jobs on my touring days just because it was the only job that would let me leave for months at a time and come back,” he says. As he traveled around the U.S., he encountered Ecuadorian-adjacent dishes. “ I found Dominican food and I was in heaven,” he says. “Then I discovered Hawaiian food! The fatty meats and the plantains were the most similar to what I ate growing up.”

In 2014 Garzón enrolled at Edmonds College culinary program to fine-tune the expertise he’d already picked up as a butcher in Pennsylvania, as a deli worker in Florida, and from his nana in Guayaquil. Two years later, Garzón and Hieber met as coworkers at Woodinville’s Barking Frog, and began the partnership that produced the myriad of pop-ups leading up to Bad Chancla.

The Garzón menu, wonderfully scattered, reflects his global food journey steeped in the food traditions of his youth. Take, for example, the milanesa sandwich with tomatoes and chimichurri aioli. Similar to a schnitzel, milanesa is a breaded, thin chicken steak that’s popular in South America. The meat in Garzón’s sandwich is plumper than many other milanesa and uses a panko crust similar to chicken katsu. Why? Because that’s the way he’s had it and that’s the way he likes it.

His food is “one-thousand percent” traditional, Garzón says, but he’d never call it authentic. “Authenticity is bullshit,” is how he puts it. To Garzón, “authentic” implies there’s only one way to do things. Tradition, on the other hand, pays respect to something that’s been passed down.

If anyone goes to any block in Ecuador, explains Garzón, and asks how to make arroz con pollo or seco de pollo, they’ll get different answers. “My worst critics are Ecuadorians,” Garzón says. “They’ll say, ‘This isn’t seco de pollo’ — guess what, it is to me! I don’t care, this is the way my nana made it.” His nana Lola, the namesake of Lola’s Supper Club, would supplement arroz con pollo with chopped-up chicken hotdogs in order to have enough meat for guests. In honor of Lola and her influence on his cooking, Garzón makes a chicken sausage dish that may not be considered “authentic,” but remains traditional since it comes from home.

Bad Chancla will carry the same disregard for authenticity, but will slightly deviate from the ethos of his past projects. “At Garzón we were trying to stick to a tradition: All the stuff that I lived and my travels as a musician,” he says. “A lot of the immigrants here and the next generation don’t have those same traditions. They’re Americans, but they still have this background.”

At this point Garzón has spent more time in the U.S. than Ecuador. He dresses like a pop-punk Southern Californian and has two kids who grew up speaking English. Garzón hopes Bad Chancla will continue to express his stories through his cooking while creating something novel for a generation que habla Spanglish and that eats turkey with tortillas for thanksgiving.

“I’m tired of making myself smaller so they can accept myself and my culture,” Garzon said. “I want this to mean something and so I have to fight the good fight… I have to show up.”

Bad Chancla will be located at 1525 Olive Way on Capitol Hill. Follow it on Instagram for updates.