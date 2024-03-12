Seattle’s Most Anticipated Spring 2024 Restaurant Openings

The restaurants on our spring restaurant preview have nothing in common with each other. Some emerged out of Seattle’s fantastic, scrappy pop-up scene. Some are the product of restaurateurs branching out into a second or third location. There’s a coffee shop, a casual sandwich joint, a dinner destination that has already been swamped during its soft opening.

The lack of commonality among these restaurants speaks to a thrilling amount of diversity among new Seattle restaurants right now. At a time when high costs and a hangover from the pandemic lockdown era are forcing a lot of notable closures, there’s a new wave of chefs and owners who are stepping up and brightening the city’s dining scene. Here are a few of the restaurants we’re excited about that are scheduled to open in the next few months.

Opening dates are often subject to change; follow restaurants on Instagram for updates. If you know of a cool restaurant, bakery, bar, or coffee shop opening we should know about, email us at seattle@eater.com

Sophon

Where: 7314 Greenwood Avenue on Phinney Ridge

Who: Owner Karuna Long

When: Mid-March

This Cambodian restaurant and cocktail bar has been sorta open for a few weeks, but Karuna Long, the owner and chef, anticipates settling in with a full menu very soon. Already the kha sach chrouk — pork belly braised in coconut milk — and umami-packed mushroom “Khmeraage” make Sophon worth a visit.

Allister

Where: 7650 Southeast 27th Street on Mercer Island

Who: Owner Sara Seumae McAllister and chef Michael Neswald

When: Late May or early June

Longtime Mercer Island restaurant Bennett’s Bistro closed in 2020 just before the onset of the pandemic, but entrepreneur Sara Seumae McAllister is trying to revive it with a bunch of added outdoor seating, the biggest bar on the island, and a vibe she describes as “elevated neighborhood.” This means a focus on locally sourced ingredients, dishes like “smoky gnocchi with wagyu ragu,” and a late-night menu that will run from 9 to 11 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. McAllister, who will be serving as the general manager, wants to give islanders a place to eat at all hours of the day or night; since Bennett’s closed, she tells Eater Seattle, “there’s [been] a real void in our community.”

Lenox

Where: 2510 First Avenue in Belltown

Who: Owner Jhonny Reyes

When: May

This pop-up from Jhonny Reyes (a rising chef who won Chopped, no biggie) is becoming a brick-and-mortar in the former Jerk Shack space. Reyes’s food is an exploration of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora — “a little bit of Nuyorican, a little bit from the islands,” is how he describes it. Expect dishes like ropa vieja — Cuban shredded beef — made with smoked brisket and Cuban sandwiches on banh mi bread from Q Bakery.

Bonito Cafe y Mercadito

Where: 1351 Olive Way on Capitol Hill

Who: Owners Daniel and Ismael Calderon

When: “Muy pronto”

This cafe and marketplace started off as a monthly pop-up last April that aimed to provide a space to the LGBTQ and Latinx communities; after a successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $5,000 the husbands are opening a cafe on Capitol Hill that will feature coffee from Fulcrum and baked treats from Selva Central Goods. When it opens Bonito will join the ranks of Latin-influenced coffee shops that have sprouted up in recent years, including Beacon Hill’s the Station and Valentina’s in Ballard.

Bad Chancla

Where: 1525 Olive Way on Capitol Hill

Who: Owners José Garzón and Stefanie Hieber

When: TBD

If you’ve eaten at Garzón, the celebrated food window at the Black Cat Bar, you may have a vague sense of what José Garzón and Stefanie Hieber’s first full brick-and-mortar will be: a glorious, messy mash-up of pan-Latin cuisines. Garzón calls Bad Chancla a love letter to millennial first-generation immigrants, whose culinary tastes cross borders of all kinds. “We’re not sticking to any tradition,” he told Eater Seattle recently. “We’ll do scrambled eggs and weenies, we’ll do a brunch menu with chilaquiles and calentado, but we’ll also have grilled cheese.”

Seasmith

Where: 118 Broadway on Capitol Hill

Who: Owner Mathtew Wendland

When: TBD

We’re pretty sure this is happening! Before COVID, this restaurant from Burien Press owner Matthew Wendland had a target opening date of 2022. Yada yada yada, now it’s scheduled to open this year, according to Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. It’s going to be similar to Fable, Wendland’s all-day cafe/hangout spot in Beacon Hill, which is a good thing — Fable is a terrific remote work location with a chameleon-esque seasonal menu that serves coffee for the laptop crew and wine for the laptop crew after dark.

Ramie

Where: 1529 14th Avenue on Capitol Hill

Who: Owners Trinh and Thai Nguyen

When: TBD

The space that used to belong to Greek restaurant Omega Ouzeri will soon be reborn as Ramie, the second restaurant from the Nguyen siblings, who own Ba Sa on Bainbridge Island. According to a press release, the menu will focus on “simple, old-school cooking techniques,” which the sibs spent time researching in Vietnam.