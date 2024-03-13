Halfseas, the new wine bar and bottle shop from restaurateur Jen Doak, solves a few different problems at once.

Primarily it gives the bottles more room to breathe — formerly Halfseas had been inside Doak’s Brimmer and Heeltap compound on the corner of Market Street and Sixth Avenue Northwest, which also includes the coffee shop Red Arrow. Though the wine shop had a great selection, it was also a bit cramped, as anyone who stepped into the small single room can attest.

The new Halfseas, directly across Sixth, isn’t huge but feels bigger than it is. It’s filled with light from the large front windows and adorned with plants, bottles, pantry goods, cookbooks, and doodads. It’s a wine shop first (it sells vermouth and nonalcoholic beverages as well) with a tightly curated selection. “Our motto around here is that if it’s not a hell yes, it’s a hell no,” Doak tells Eater Seattle. The goal is to have some bottles that will attract the hardcore aficionados but be welcoming to wine newcomers, the people who have never tried orange wine or don’t realize that “orange wine” is a thing.

“I just can’t wait for the cacophony of the newbie talking to the person who knows a shit-ton,” Doak says.

The second problem that Halfseas solves is the void in the neighborhood left when Slate, the celebrated but troubled coffee shop, closed down years ago. (The abandoned storefront had coffee equipment lying around long after the closure.) Doak bought it in January 2023 — subsequently buying the space next door that used to be a hair salon — and has been working on it while simultaneously opening a restaurant in her hometown of Newcastle, Washington.

Halfseas is still staffing up before its opening date of April 1, but already passersby who notice that Doak or her wine director, Maggie Snyder, are inside the shop have knocked on the door and ended up buying a bottle. When Halfseas is fully open, those same people will be able to sit down at the bar and drink their bottles (for a low corkage fee of $10) while snacking on a food menu that focuses on dips and fresh vegetables (there will also be tins of caviar).

This gives Doak a kind of tiny empire on Sixth and Market, an otherwise sleepy corner of West Woodland where she’ll have a cafe, a wine bar, and a restaurant and cocktail bar. She hopes that this will lead to a good deal of cross-pollination. People coming to pick up their bottles from Halfseas’s wine club might stop in at Red Arrow for coffee; diners who loved a meal at Brimmer might cross the street to grab a bottle of wine. Someone could have a first date at Red Arrow, a second, slightly more boozy date at Halfseas, and a third, fully romantic date at Brimmer. Now that’s synergy.

Halfseas is at 5413 Sixth Ave Northwest in Ballard and will be open daily 2 to 9 p.m. starting April 1.