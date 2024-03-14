Bellevue’s Hottest New Coffee Shop Is in... a Senior Living Community?

North of Main is a pretty standard new Eastside coffee shop. It sits in the middle of a row of hotelesque mixed-used buildings within walking distance of the future East Main light rail station. It has a generic name and the kind of inoffensive interior where a Live Laugh Love sign wouldn’t be out of place. But two things make it special.

One is the scones, which we’ll come back to, and the other is that North of Main is inside a senior living community.

Specifically, it’s in the Bellevue Watermark, an upscale facility that has assisted living and memorycare areas. Independent living space is scheduled to open this summer across the street (there will be an open-to-the-public bistro in that building as well). The cafe, according to a spokesperson, signals “a shift in senior living, from isolated suburban residences to vibrant urban buildings thoroughly integrated within the larger community.”

The Watermark campus executive director, Shawn Jervis, says he expects to get a lot of foot traffic off the street once the light rail station is opened next month. North of Main will also host events and musical acts, all while being integrated within the Watermark community — independent living tenants will be able to use their dining credits in the coffee shop, and it’s a natural meeting place for anyone meeting a tenant in the assisted living area.

“One thing that I’ve learned is that not many Americans know what aging looks like,” Jervis tells Eater Seattle. “And there’s a stigma.”

A cafe where non-residents can go is a relatively uncommon feature for a senior living facility, but this may become a trend in part as upscale senior communities multiply to meet demand. The country as a whole is aging thanks to lower birth rates and the baby boomer generation hitting their 60s and 70s — a.k.a. the “silver tsunami.” According to a 2023 Seattle Times analysis, King County isn’t aging as quickly as other parts of Washington State thanks in part to young people moving to the Seattle area, but the county’s over-65 population jumped from 211,000 to 322,000 between 2010 and 2022. That explains why you may have noticed a lot of spiffy senior living communities being built in the Seattle metro area from companies like Watermark, Aegis, and Lifeplan.

The people moving into these facilities obviously don’t want to be isolated from the world; they also want amenities for the amount they’re paying (Watermark Bellevue’s independent living apartments start at around $4,000 a month). North of Main provides this, as well as an assurance that moving into a senior community doesn’t necessitate a total retreat from the world.

“It is a hard decision in your life,” Jervis says of the choice to move to a place like Watermark. The cafe can be a selling point as well as a kind of on-ramp. “You can come in and have a cup of coffee and look around and try to get a feel for it.”

North of Main doesn’t intend to be merely an appendage of Watermark Bellevue, however. If it’s not a spectacularly innovative coffee shop, it’s a coffee shop that is really trying to put out quality food and drinks. The beans are from Z Street Coffee, a local roaster Jervis encountered while selling eggs at a farmer’s market (he moonlights as an egg farmer) The baked goods are all made on-premises, including the scones, which are almost shockingly high-quality. They’re crumbly and airy and flaky with a slight buttermilk-y tang — if there’s anything bad to be said about them, it’s that they’re almost biscuit-like. When they’re warm, they feel like a miracle.

“When I joined Watermark, I thought [the scones] were like a Watermark standard,” says Jervis. But no, they’re a family recipe from culinary directory Christopher Frantela. They’re also a selling point for the facility — when a prospective tenant takes a tour, Jervis says, the goodbye gift they get is one of Frantela’s scones. A small gesture, but a signal that going into senior living doesn’t mean leaving the world behind.

North of Main, located at will open to the public on April 1 and its initial opening hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Watermark Bellevue is at 121 112th Avenue Northeast.