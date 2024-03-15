HoneyHole, the sandwich shop that has been the site of some of Seattle’s most bizarre restaurant-related drama in the past year, is coming back — and the new owner is hoping for a fresh start.

“I honestly don’t know much about the details of the past,” new owner Travis Rosenthal, who owns several other restaurants under the Pike Street Hospitality Group banner, tells Eater Seattle. “I hope we just get back to making great sandwiches and drinks.”

Opened in 1999, HoneyHole spent two decades establishing itself as one of the city’s best sandwich shops and a rare affordable dining option on Capitol Hill. In 2021, founders Sean and Devon London sold it to new owners, who didn’t change much but planned to expand to a second, larger location.

Last year, those owners were accused of transphobia and mismanagement by staffers — one owner, former employees told Eater Seattle last year, repeatedly joked about ordering drone strikes on people who annoyed them. These accusations became public after someone with access to HoneyHole’s email list sent out a message alleging a wide range of misconduct. After stories in Eater Seattle and other local outlets detailed these issues, which included some employees getting back pay through personal Venmo transactions, those owners sold the store to an employee named Evan Bramer.

In November, a few months after this sale, Bramer disappeared. The Stranger reported that some of the sandwich shop’s food vendors were left unpaid and employees had their checks bounce. The paper also said that Bramer had a history of disappearing — in 2015, while on probation in Arizona, he reportedly “fled to Mexico for more than a year” and was arrested on a probation violation when he tried to return to the U.S.

No one has heard from Bramer since last year, and he apparently still has the keys to the HoneyHole website and social media account, forcing Rosenthal to create a new Instagram account. But Rosenthal tells Eater Seattle that he doesn’t plan to change anything about HoneyHole, beyond putting more of a focus on the bar part of the business. He’s even bringing back one of the shop’s original chefs, Michael Fernandez. (The second HoneyHole location is not part of this deal and remains closed.)

Rosenthal was looking at purchasing HoneyHole when the original owners sold it in 2021, he says, but was spooked by a “demo clause” in the contract which left open the possibility that the shop would have to vacate in six months if the landlords wanted to tear down the building. It took longer than he thought it would to buy HoneyHole after Bramer’s disappearance because in the middle of negotiations, the building was sold to a new landlord. “I was wondering why the old landlords weren’t returning my calls,” Rosenthal jokes.

But in the end, Rosenthal purchased what is now Seattle’s most infamous sandwich shop, no demo clause attached. He plans to reopen it by the end of March. And the days of infamy are hopefully over. “We should be pretty boring behind the scenes,” he says. “I’ve never bounced an employee’s paycheck, so I think those problems are in the past.”

HoneyHole is located at 703 Pike Street on Capitol Hill.