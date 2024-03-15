The Most Hyped Barbecue Pop-Up of the Year Is Happening This Weekend

This week Eater Seattle was at a pop-up dinner at a communal table when we happened to mention in passing that the owners of Oregon’s Grasslands Barbecue were coming back to Seattle for a pop-up this Friday through Sunday. (Talking at a pop-up about another pop-up is an occupational hazard.) “Wait, what??” exclaimed someone at the table who heard the words Grasslands Barbecue — they had recently moved to Seattle from Portland and used to drive all the way to Hood River for Grassland’s meats.

That’s the kind of excitement the mere mention of the “Texas-ish style” barbecue stirs up in the Northwest. Every year, Grasslands comes up to Seattle (where co-owner Drew Marquis used to sling meat under the Bootleg Barbecue moniker), inspiring long lines — this year, the Seattle Times wrote up the pop-up, which means the lines are going to be even longer.

In an email to Eater Seattle, Marquis said that the crew was preparing for the rush, borrowing a 500-gallon smoker from the Seattle pop-up Burn Unit Barbecue to supplement their own 1,000-gallon unit. The menu will include linguica, a Portuguese-style sausage; brisket melt sandwiches on Fridays; jerk chicken on Saturday; and beef ribs and smoked tri-tip with chimichurri on Sunday. The pop-up will be in the alley behind Holy Mountain Brewing in Interbay, with service running from noon to sellout each day — and Grasslands will definitely sell out. (Last year, people were lining up four hours before opening, Marquis said.) Holy Mountain will also be brewing a special pilsner for the event.

“We recommend folks bring lawn chairs, friends, games, and anything else they want to enjoy while hanging out with us,” Marquis said. “Music will be playing and spirits will be high as this is one of our favorite events all year and it’s always such a blast to come back to where it all started with pop-ups four years ago.”

The Grasslands pop-up will be hosted by Holy Mountain Brewing at 1421 Elliott Avenue in Interbay from noon to sellout on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Jack’s BBQ expands to Redmond

More barbecue news: According to a press release, Jack’s BBQ, the popular barbecue chain, is opening an Eastside location in late April at 2115 Bel Red Road. The release says the new location will have the steaks and barbecue staples Jack’s is known for, plus “its soon-to-be famous weekend brunch” and breakfast tacos from 7 to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

‘Dinner With Strangers’ comes to Seattle

Bummed about the Seattle freeze? Frustrated about how hard it is to make friends as an adult? Jess Janz, a Toronto-based writer and artist, is bringing her popular event series Dinner With Strangers to Belltown’s Block 41 the evening of Wednesday, March 20. Janz tells Eater Seattle she’s hosted around 200 people over the course of past dinners, where some participants have opened up about their lives and connected with others — some have even gone on dates with one another afterward, though romance isn’t the point of Dinner With Strangers. Janz moderates the conversation topics to get people to bypass small talk and bond with others. (talk about what you do for work is strictly prohibited). The food will be provided by Shelby Sewell of Foodz Catering. For more information and to buy tickets (which are $190) go here.

South of Mill is now SOMI

Pioneer Square denizens may recall that last year the old beer-hall-inspired restaurant Altstadt changed its name to South of Mill and embraced a more all-day-cafe-and-bar vibe. As of this spring, owner Lex Petras (who is now the sole owner) is changing gears again and also changing the name to SOMI. This new restaurant will be more of a bistro, though it’ll still have plenty of TVs for the sports fan crowds the neighborhood attracts. “I wanted to bring the space back to its evening origins: dim the lights a bit, add in some shareable menu items,” Petras told Eater Seattle through a spokesperson. “I wanted a fresh start.”