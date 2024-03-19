The Secret Pizza Party That’s Incubating Seattle’s Next Hip Pizzeria

It’s hard to say what Pop Pop Pizza is exactly. It’s definitely not a restaurant, and not even really a pop-up. Its owner — though “owner” seems wrong, because Pop Pop barely exists as a thing to own — is Brian O’Connor, a restaurant industry vet who anticipates opening Pop Pop as a pizzeria and wine bar sometime in the future, but for now it’s more like a party he hosts in a shared space on the 40th floor of his Belltown apartment building.

About a dozen people showed up to his last event, which had an $85 suggested donation but almost no structure. Guests drank O’Connor’s wine or brought their own drinks (one person brought mead) and chatted to one another as the wafer-thin pizzas came slowly out of the single oven, which was plugged into a socket on the rooftop deck. The stars of the show were the Mushroom 3.0, which has a base of roasted and finely sliced shiitakes topped with chunks of sauteed criminis, for a punch of mushroom-y flavor in every bite, and the nameless pie with a tomato sauce and baba ganoush base and goat cheese and olives scattered on top, a pizza so rich it could have served as a dessert course.

O’Connor is an ageless and enthusiastic fortysomething, and he seemed genuinely interested for feedback on his pies — did it matter which order they came out in? Which one went best with which wine? Near the end of the event a security guard for the building came up (O’Connor only sort of has permission from the building’s management to throw these get-togethers) and O’Connor offered him some pizza.

It’s a low-key way to build a pizzeria, though given O’Connor’s background Pop Pop is almost certain to grow far beyond the confines of his apartment building. He grew up in the Midwest and worked on the business and operations side at some star-studded restaurants, including Madison, Wisconsin’s famed L’Etoile, whose founder, Odessa Piper, he describes as the “Alice Waters of the Midwest.” In Chicago, he opened North Pond and the Michelin-starred RIA at the Elysian Hotel and developed the acclaimed steakhouse Maple and Ash. In 2016 he founded the investment and consulting firm Harmonia Concepts. But through all that, O’Connor has never sold food that he himself made.

“I used to say I do everything in the restaurant except cook,” he tells Eater Seattle. “Now I’m definitely cooking.”

Since moving to Seattle around five years ago, O’Connor has been unable to find his platonic ideal of super-thin-crusted tavern-style pizzas, which he has a “Proustian madeleine”-type relationship with. This pizza format — with a thin, crispy, almost matzoh-like crust — has become trendy all over the U.S. in the past few years. In Seattle, the most notable practitioner of the style is probably Windy City Pie, which does thin crusts alongside its deep dish pizzas. But there aren’t many tavern pizzas to be found in the city, so as the pandemic lockdown restrictions ended, O’Connor decided to make his own, renting kitchen space in Tukwila to develop the dough recipe.

“The way the dough is made is you do a relatively long, warm ferment and then a cold ferment,” he says. “Then it gets rolled out flat and cured in paper. So you kind of stack it and that helps it get it still stays very much buoyant and alive, but it helps it to stay then and crispy.”

He bought a pizza oven that can cook a pie and reheat in about 15 minutes — good enough if you’re tinkering around with your recipe, but not enough if you want to serve dozens or hundreds of paying pop-up customers. O’Connor is trying to build relationships with businesses who would let him use their ovens for events. He’s also looking for the right space (or more precisely, the right landlord) for an eventual brick-and-mortar restaurant.

O’Connor also wants to “take the time to be a member of the community here before just saying, ‘Let me show you what I know how to do,” he says. “In the meantime, while figuring out that process, I’d hate to be stalled out. So it’s like, well, let’s just serve pizza to as many people as we can.”

Given the constraints of O’Connor’s single oven, that’s not that many people. So far the pizza parties have been populated mostly by people he knows, and it’s only recently been opened to people on Pop Pop’s mailing list (which you can sign up for here). Maybe that helps the events feel genuinely ad hoc and intimate, more like a dinner party than a fully professional dining experience.

O’Connor hopes not to lose that sense of intimacy if and when Pop Pop becomes a regular restaurant. Pizza parlors have long been pillars of the community, he points out — they sponsor softball teams, they host parties. He wants Pop Pop to be in that tradition, even if it will also be a wine bar. He’s already thinking about seating arrangements that might spark conversation and connection, to keep the energy of these early dinner parties going. The pizza is good — the pizza is the reason he got into this — but it’s not really the point. “Bringing people together is a really important part of this,” he says.

Follow Pop Pop Pizza on Instagram for updates.